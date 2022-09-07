ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez Democrat

Bulldogs unable to overcome sluggish start

NATCHEZ — Lawrence County (3-0) continued its strong start to the season with a 43-30 win over Natchez High School (2-1) Friday night. The Cougars beat 5A Brookhaven to start the year and are not a 4A opponent you could overlook. Bulldog Head Coach Steve Davis said Lawrence County...
