Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
pdxfoodpress.com
Quaintrelle to Celebrate Anniversary with Tropical Themed Backyard Soiree
PORTLAND, OR. – (Sept. 6, 2021) – Quaintrelle, Portland’s destination restaurant with chef-driven tasting menus and craft cocktails, will celebrate its sixth year in business as well as the one-year anniversary of moving to their new, reimagined Southeast location with a tropical-themed backyard soiree on their expansive lush garden patio at 2032 SE Clinton St. on Thursday, September 15th from 5-8 pm.
pdxfoodpress.com
a Cena Newsletter September 8th
The FALL brings us exciting news. A long-time fisherman and forager, Executive Chef Perry Austin has always had a love for cooking. Before making his way into the kitchen, Perry was knocking on the back doors of restaurants selling wild mushrooms in Northern California. This eventually led to his first kitchen job, working at a farm-to-table restaurant in his hometown of Sebastopol, California. Since then, he’s spent the past nine years honing his craft. In 2016 he moved to Portland and worked up the ranks to chef de cuisine at Tasty N Alder, and later Toro Bravo, where he built relationships with local farmers, ranchers, and foragers. In Winter of 2021 Perry joined a Cena Ristorante as Executive Chef, where he’s been able to pair his love for seasonal Italian cooking traditions with the unique ingredients the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
clarkcountylive.com
Oktoberfest Celebration and Family Friendly Fest
Oktoberfest is now an autumn festival celebrated across the world from September to October. Locally, Ridgefield’s Annual Oktoberfest Celebration offers entertainment for all ages in Downtown Ridgefield. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, join your friends and neighbors at Overlook Park to celebrate. For...
pdxfoodpress.com
Make Gardening Fun — Add a Fairy Home!
We love Fairy Gardens here at the BFM, so we are incredibly excited about this week’s Market Sprouts activity, painting a terra cotta pot and transforming it into a Fairy Garden House. Fairy Gardens are small container gardens with miniaturized plants or elements, the purpose of which is to...
pdxmonthly.com
11 Great Pumpkin Patches to Visit Near Portland This Fall
These 11 local farms offer pumpkins, hayrides, corn mazes—and so much more. The days are notably shorter, there’s a detectable chill in the air some nights, and the kids are—finally!—back at school, which can only mean one thing: the time is nigh for one of the hallmark activities of the fall season: pumpkin patch visits. A sweet tradition, a fun day trip, or an excuse to shake off your family for a hot second in the corn maze? You decide. Even if gazing at fields of orange spheres is not your speed, many pumpkin patches offer supplementary activities for the non-squash enthusiast, including produce markets, petting animals, wine tasting, games, and more.
hereisoregon.com
The Cheese and Meat Festival opens in Portland
Gouda, salumi, gruyere, oh my! (Was that too cheesy?) The deliciously indulgent Cheese and Meat Festival has expanded to Portland this year, bringing with it an array of Oregon’s finest flavors. Get ready to mingle with artisanal food and beverage vendors showcasing multiple samples of their finest creations on November 12, 2022 at the Leftbank Annex in north Portland.
pdxmonthly.com
The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland
It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
pdxfoodpress.com
Learn about Caelestis Cellars
In an effort to keep you up to date on wineries in Portland we will be featuring one winery a month in an email and on social media. The plan is to give you a couple of highlights in this email and then follow us on Facebook or Instagram to hear more about each winery.We hope you enjoy this snapshot into each of these unique small Urban Wineries.
pdxmonthly.com
Wacky Roadside Attractions and Treehouse Hotels Await in Southern Oregon
Throw the kids in the car and head south for rope swings, cave tours, and In-N-Out Burger. A classic American family road trip is best taken in a '70s-era Ford station wagon with wood paneling on the sides, à la the Griswold-mobile in National Lampoon's Vacation. Still, anything with seat belts and enough "I think I can" to make it over Interstate 5's Sexton Summit (where your saucy teens might beg to slow down to get a picture of those first three letters next to milepost 69) will do for a weekend jaunt to Southern Oregon.
pdxfoodpress.com
Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest returns for 17 straight days in PDX
Portland Beer Week presents 17-day beer garden the “Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest”. Celebrating the annual hop harvest from September 16 – October 2nd, 2022. The Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest returns for its 7th year at Portland’s “top food cart pod” Prost! Marketplace and the Bloodbuzz outdoor bar, as a covered beer garden, with ten of the best food trucks in Oregon complementing an incredible ever-changing selection of the freshest fresh hop beers of the season. The annual event created by Portland Beer Week in 2015 is the longest, and one of the largest selections of fresh hop beers in the country, running for 17 straight days from 8am til 10pm daily.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland's Best Pizza
By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
Building at 'one of the best retail corners' in downtown Portland sold
PORTLAND, Ore. — Melvin Mark Investors last week bought the historic Alderway Building in what's shaping up to become a high-profile part of downtown Portland, though recent vacancy trends offer a note of caution. The building at the corner of Southwest Alder Street and Southwest Broadway houses Kassab Jewelers...
pdxfoodpress.com
Portofino Caffe Italiano Closing Its Doors
For The last 30 years, Portofino’s has been a neighborhood staple providing high-quality Italian food in a cozy environment. It is through our great team and loyal guests that we have had such a tremendous run. It is with sadness that we say that the run has come to an end, we will be closing our doors as of September 24th. So come down and get your favorite dish one last time. Thanks to all those who have supported Portofino’s over the years, and many thanks to our Portofino family.
Kohr Explores: Canby creamery stirs up ‘cowcohol’
Have you ever heard of "cowcohol?" It's the boozy by-product of the leftover ingredient, whey, from the cheese-making process.
8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Sept. 9-11
PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather is still plenty warm in Portland, but we're also starting to reap the benefits of something new — fall events. At least for the time being, it's possible to enjoy the changing of the season under a sunny sky and with balmy temperatures, so take advantage while you can.
3 Downtown Portland hotels facing foreclosure, auction
Three Portland hotels are in foreclosure proceedings and could go up for auction, according to documents.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Portland Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, Portland’s restaurant scene is buzzing with new openings and returns despite persistent issues with supply chain and the industry’s loss of workers. Forthcoming restaurants that we’ve had our eye on for months will soon open their doors and invite diners to feast on the fruit of their labors, whether it be a longtime pop-up with the newfound capacity to flex their full range of skills in a restaurant space, or the arrival of a new restaurant that complements its established sibling.
thereflector.com
Horse enthusiast opens new business to train, watch horses
Shanel Funk is a jack of all trades when it comes to horses. To utilize her love and passion for equines, Funk launched a new business in Battle Ground. She drives to various locations throughout Clark County to train people’s horses and helps with other tasks, like shoveling out stalls or providing companionship to the animals.
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
WWEEK
It’s Another Record Year for Portland Graffiti
Portlanders are fed up with graffiti that has blanketed the city in the wake of 2020′s civil unrest—and they’re letting the city know. As of last week, nearly 10,000 reports of graffiti had poured in to City Hall, from tags (“Casio,” “Slide,” “Angel Dust”) scrawled near the burned-out Roseway Theater in Northeast to one-way signs downtown rendered illegible with spray paint.
