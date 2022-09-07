Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
pdxfoodpress.com
You Are Invited To Our 30th Anniversary Celebration!
Of local food, community, market integrity, resilience & good times. In honor of this significant milestone, we are planning an all-day at-market event honoring our community, including:. A Presentation by PFM executive director Katy Kolker, various PFM community members and Congressman Earl Blumenauer. Chef Demos by Elsy Dinvil of Creole...
pdxfoodpress.com
a Cena Newsletter September 8th
The FALL brings us exciting news. A long-time fisherman and forager, Executive Chef Perry Austin has always had a love for cooking. Before making his way into the kitchen, Perry was knocking on the back doors of restaurants selling wild mushrooms in Northern California. This eventually led to his first kitchen job, working at a farm-to-table restaurant in his hometown of Sebastopol, California. Since then, he’s spent the past nine years honing his craft. In 2016 he moved to Portland and worked up the ranks to chef de cuisine at Tasty N Alder, and later Toro Bravo, where he built relationships with local farmers, ranchers, and foragers. In Winter of 2021 Perry joined a Cena Ristorante as Executive Chef, where he’s been able to pair his love for seasonal Italian cooking traditions with the unique ingredients the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
WWEEK
ōkta, the New McMinnville Restaurant Helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner, Is Off to a Stellar Start
Matthew Lightner is back. It has barely been two months since the debut of ōkta, Lightner’s sparkling new McMinnville restaurant. Yet, it is already plain Lightner has added points to the peerless culinary IQ that led him to emerge as an industry star at Castagna in 2009, then thrive on the big stage at New York City’s Atera after he left Portland. Under Lightner, Atera earned two Michelin stars and a rave review from The New York Times. He left in 2015 and has maintained a relatively low profile since.
pdxmonthly.com
11 Great Pumpkin Patches to Visit Near Portland This Fall
These 11 local farms offer pumpkins, hayrides, corn mazes—and so much more. The days are notably shorter, there’s a detectable chill in the air some nights, and the kids are—finally!—back at school, which can only mean one thing: the time is nigh for one of the hallmark activities of the fall season: pumpkin patch visits. A sweet tradition, a fun day trip, or an excuse to shake off your family for a hot second in the corn maze? You decide. Even if gazing at fields of orange spheres is not your speed, many pumpkin patches offer supplementary activities for the non-squash enthusiast, including produce markets, petting animals, wine tasting, games, and more.
pdxfoodpress.com
Portofino Caffe Italiano Closing Its Doors
For The last 30 years, Portofino’s has been a neighborhood staple providing high-quality Italian food in a cozy environment. It is through our great team and loyal guests that we have had such a tremendous run. It is with sadness that we say that the run has come to an end, we will be closing our doors as of September 24th. So come down and get your favorite dish one last time. Thanks to all those who have supported Portofino’s over the years, and many thanks to our Portofino family.
pdxfoodpress.com
Make Gardening Fun — Add a Fairy Home!
We love Fairy Gardens here at the BFM, so we are incredibly excited about this week’s Market Sprouts activity, painting a terra cotta pot and transforming it into a Fairy Garden House. Fairy Gardens are small container gardens with miniaturized plants or elements, the purpose of which is to...
pdxmonthly.com
The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland
It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
pdxfoodpress.com
Learn about Caelestis Cellars
In an effort to keep you up to date on wineries in Portland we will be featuring one winery a month in an email and on social media. The plan is to give you a couple of highlights in this email and then follow us on Facebook or Instagram to hear more about each winery.We hope you enjoy this snapshot into each of these unique small Urban Wineries.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Portland Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, Portland’s restaurant scene is buzzing with new openings and returns despite persistent issues with supply chain and the industry’s loss of workers. Forthcoming restaurants that we’ve had our eye on for months will soon open their doors and invite diners to feast on the fruit of their labors, whether it be a longtime pop-up with the newfound capacity to flex their full range of skills in a restaurant space, or the arrival of a new restaurant that complements its established sibling.
pdxmonthly.com
Wacky Roadside Attractions and Treehouse Hotels Await in Southern Oregon
Throw the kids in the car and head south for rope swings, cave tours, and In-N-Out Burger. A classic American family road trip is best taken in a '70s-era Ford station wagon with wood paneling on the sides, à la the Griswold-mobile in National Lampoon's Vacation. Still, anything with seat belts and enough "I think I can" to make it over Interstate 5's Sexton Summit (where your saucy teens might beg to slow down to get a picture of those first three letters next to milepost 69) will do for a weekend jaunt to Southern Oregon.
bendsource.com
Bend Gets SuperDeluxe #4
A Portland-based burger operation has opened a new location in Bend. SuperDeluxe is an "old-school burger drive-thru" with three locations in the Portland metro area. This month, Bend became the site for its fourth location, with the new restaurant now open along NE Third Street. SuperDeluxe is known for its...
pdxfoodpress.com
Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest returns for 17 straight days in PDX
Portland Beer Week presents 17-day beer garden the “Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest”. Celebrating the annual hop harvest from September 16 – October 2nd, 2022. The Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest returns for its 7th year at Portland’s “top food cart pod” Prost! Marketplace and the Bloodbuzz outdoor bar, as a covered beer garden, with ten of the best food trucks in Oregon complementing an incredible ever-changing selection of the freshest fresh hop beers of the season. The annual event created by Portland Beer Week in 2015 is the longest, and one of the largest selections of fresh hop beers in the country, running for 17 straight days from 8am til 10pm daily.
8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Sept. 9-11
PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather is still plenty warm in Portland, but we're also starting to reap the benefits of something new — fall events. At least for the time being, it's possible to enjoy the changing of the season under a sunny sky and with balmy temperatures, so take advantage while you can.
thereflector.com
Horse enthusiast opens new business to train, watch horses
Shanel Funk is a jack of all trades when it comes to horses. To utilize her love and passion for equines, Funk launched a new business in Battle Ground. She drives to various locations throughout Clark County to train people’s horses and helps with other tasks, like shoveling out stalls or providing companionship to the animals.
hereisoregon.com
Celebrate fall with these Oregon family-friendly events and pumpkin patches
Summer gets a lot of love in Oregon, but that’s just because mostly everyone is working on a Vitamin D deficiency. The real deal best season? It has to be fall, when temperatures go down just enough so you can put on a cute sweater in the mornings, and the leaves start changing colors.
3 Downtown Portland hotels facing foreclosure, auction
Three Portland hotels are in foreclosure proceedings and could go up for auction, according to documents.
Dave Matthews Band coming to Portland’s Moda Center
What would you say if I told you the Dave Matthews Band is coming to town? That’s right, you have the space between now and Nov. 5 to get ready to see DMB at the Moda Center. Would you like to be one of the dancing Nancies or tripping...
theoldmotor.com
A Trio of Vintage Street Scenes
This a view of a SE 39th Ave. looking north at the intersection with SE Division St. taken on February 23, 1965 in Portland, OR. The photo is courtesy of Vintage Portland. And finally, this is a telephoto of South Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas, NV, in the early-1950s.
Kyron Horman’s family to host car wash for his 20th birthday
Kyron Horman went missing from Skyline Elementary in 2010. He would have been celebrating his 20th birthday this year on Sep. 9. His family is hosting a car wash and fundraiser in honor of his birthday this weekend.
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
