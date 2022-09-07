Read full article on original website
pdxfoodpress.com
Portofino Caffe Italiano Closing Its Doors
For The last 30 years, Portofino’s has been a neighborhood staple providing high-quality Italian food in a cozy environment. It is through our great team and loyal guests that we have had such a tremendous run. It is with sadness that we say that the run has come to an end, we will be closing our doors as of September 24th. So come down and get your favorite dish one last time. Thanks to all those who have supported Portofino’s over the years, and many thanks to our Portofino family.
WWEEK
ōkta, the New McMinnville Restaurant Helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner, Is Off to a Stellar Start
Matthew Lightner is back. It has barely been two months since the debut of ōkta, Lightner’s sparkling new McMinnville restaurant. Yet, it is already plain Lightner has added points to the peerless culinary IQ that led him to emerge as an industry star at Castagna in 2009, then thrive on the big stage at New York City’s Atera after he left Portland. Under Lightner, Atera earned two Michelin stars and a rave review from The New York Times. He left in 2015 and has maintained a relatively low profile since.
pdxfoodpress.com
a Cena Newsletter September 8th
The FALL brings us exciting news. A long-time fisherman and forager, Executive Chef Perry Austin has always had a love for cooking. Before making his way into the kitchen, Perry was knocking on the back doors of restaurants selling wild mushrooms in Northern California. This eventually led to his first kitchen job, working at a farm-to-table restaurant in his hometown of Sebastopol, California. Since then, he’s spent the past nine years honing his craft. In 2016 he moved to Portland and worked up the ranks to chef de cuisine at Tasty N Alder, and later Toro Bravo, where he built relationships with local farmers, ranchers, and foragers. In Winter of 2021 Perry joined a Cena Ristorante as Executive Chef, where he’s been able to pair his love for seasonal Italian cooking traditions with the unique ingredients the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
pdxmonthly.com
The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland
It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Portland Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, Portland’s restaurant scene is buzzing with new openings and returns despite persistent issues with supply chain and the industry’s loss of workers. Forthcoming restaurants that we’ve had our eye on for months will soon open their doors and invite diners to feast on the fruit of their labors, whether it be a longtime pop-up with the newfound capacity to flex their full range of skills in a restaurant space, or the arrival of a new restaurant that complements its established sibling.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland's Best Pizza
By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
pdxfoodpress.com
Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest returns for 17 straight days in PDX
Portland Beer Week presents 17-day beer garden the “Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest”. Celebrating the annual hop harvest from September 16 – October 2nd, 2022. The Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest returns for its 7th year at Portland’s “top food cart pod” Prost! Marketplace and the Bloodbuzz outdoor bar, as a covered beer garden, with ten of the best food trucks in Oregon complementing an incredible ever-changing selection of the freshest fresh hop beers of the season. The annual event created by Portland Beer Week in 2015 is the longest, and one of the largest selections of fresh hop beers in the country, running for 17 straight days from 8am til 10pm daily.
pdxfoodpress.com
Learn about Caelestis Cellars
In an effort to keep you up to date on wineries in Portland we will be featuring one winery a month in an email and on social media. The plan is to give you a couple of highlights in this email and then follow us on Facebook or Instagram to hear more about each winery.We hope you enjoy this snapshot into each of these unique small Urban Wineries.
pdxfoodpress.com
You Are Invited To Our 30th Anniversary Celebration!
Of local food, community, market integrity, resilience & good times. In honor of this significant milestone, we are planning an all-day at-market event honoring our community, including:. A Presentation by PFM executive director Katy Kolker, various PFM community members and Congressman Earl Blumenauer. Chef Demos by Elsy Dinvil of Creole...
pdxfoodpress.com
Make Gardening Fun — Add a Fairy Home!
We love Fairy Gardens here at the BFM, so we are incredibly excited about this week’s Market Sprouts activity, painting a terra cotta pot and transforming it into a Fairy Garden House. Fairy Gardens are small container gardens with miniaturized plants or elements, the purpose of which is to...
clarkcountylive.com
Oktoberfest Celebration and Family Friendly Fest
Oktoberfest is now an autumn festival celebrated across the world from September to October. Locally, Ridgefield’s Annual Oktoberfest Celebration offers entertainment for all ages in Downtown Ridgefield. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, join your friends and neighbors at Overlook Park to celebrate. For...
3 Downtown Portland hotels facing foreclosure, auction
Three Portland hotels are in foreclosure proceedings and could go up for auction, according to documents.
Building at 'one of the best retail corners' in downtown Portland sold
PORTLAND, Ore. — Melvin Mark Investors last week bought the historic Alderway Building in what's shaping up to become a high-profile part of downtown Portland, though recent vacancy trends offer a note of caution. The building at the corner of Southwest Alder Street and Southwest Broadway houses Kassab Jewelers...
WWEEK
At Todo, the New Restaurant by Industry Veteran Marco Frattaroli, You Can Order Your Tortilla Fillings by the Pound
Build-Your-Own-Taco Night is a weekly staple for many families, and it’s easy to understand why. There’s something so playful and satisfying about the creative construction and consumption of the always en vogue handheld Mexican classic. That fun, familial feeling is a big part of the experience of dining...
WWEEK
Portland Is Saturated With Pot Shops. Here Are Three Committed to Community With Unique Themes Ranging From Hip-Hop to Houseplants.
There are around 350 dispensaries in Portland. In fact, if you live in the city proper, there’s probably one in your immediate neighborhood. Walking distance even. And though the retail price of weed is holding steady at around five bucks a gram, the atmosphere of these storefronts can, to say the least, vary.
Kohr Explores: Canby creamery stirs up ‘cowcohol’
Have you ever heard of "cowcohol?" It's the boozy by-product of the leftover ingredient, whey, from the cheese-making process.
travelweekly.com
American Cruise Lines is adding a national parks land-cruise itinerary
American Cruise Lines is creating a new land and cruise itinerary featuring visits to U.S. national parks after the success of an initial trial run of the tour offering. The new 15-day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary will launch in 2023, operating between Portland, Ore., and Jackson, Wyo., on the Columbia and Snake rivers.
theoldmotor.com
A Trio of Vintage Street Scenes
This a view of a SE 39th Ave. looking north at the intersection with SE Division St. taken on February 23, 1965 in Portland, OR. The photo is courtesy of Vintage Portland. And finally, this is a telephoto of South Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas, NV, in the early-1950s.
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
kptv.com
Visitor injured in fall from Pittock Mansion viewpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after falling from a viewpoint at Pittock Mansion on Wednesday. First responders were dispatched to the historic home around 3:15 p.m. after a visitor reportedly fell 20 feet. Despite the sizeable fall, the person was up and moving “right away,” according to bystanders.
