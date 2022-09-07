Sue Bird did not want to leave the field of play.It was obvious that if the 41-year-old had the choice or opportunity, she would have opted to draw a line under her career with the drama and excitement of a championship win - adding a fifth to the four that she and her team, the Seattle Storm, had already won.Yet, it was not to be. Despite, her efforts and those of her teammates, and the fans packed into Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, the Storm failed to overcome the power and inventiveness of the Las Vegas Aces. The team went down...

