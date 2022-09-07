Read full article on original website
-The volatility of the last two years has left many feeling uncertain about the future. During this time, Northwestern Mutual has discovered an overwhelming desire from Americans to pursue their dreams now, rather than waiting for that elusive “someday.” In response, the company is unveiling a new advertising and brand campaign unearthing this cultural shift- defined as “The Great Realization”—that moment where an individual’s priorities come into sharp focus, prompting them to re-architect their lives and pursue what matters most. The campaign marks the brand’s inaugural work with L.A.-based creative agency Mirimar.
36% of Sports Bettors Cite Twitter as Their No. 1 Information Source
36% of Sports Bettors Cite Twitter as Their No. 1 Information Source
-Hpnotiq, the eye-catching blue liqueur and Grammy nominated recording artist and talented multihyphenate Guapdad 4000, are inviting those over 21 to enter the #HPNOVERSE, an exclusive augmented reality destination that welcomes people into the world of Hpnotiq—complete with an AR camera app with a variety of experiences, one-of-a-kind digital NFTs and an opportunity to win concert prizes. Consumer will also be invited to join a scavenger hunt to unlock a one-of-a-kind experience at physical locations in their local markets, using QR codes. Visit the Hpnoverse here.
Today Show Anchors, Correspondents to Provide Behind-the-Scenes NFL Team Coverage This Season
Today Show Anchors, Correspondents to Provide Behind-the-Scenes NFL Team Coverage This Season

The new NFL season begins this Thursday—and NBC's Today show is getting in on the action. Starting this week, Today...
SoFi Banks on Justin Herbert to Win NFL Fans
SoFi Banks on Justin Herbert to Win NFL Fans

It's one of the simplest, most popular formulas for building brand identity: an upstart financial institution wants more people to know...
Shawna Thomas Reflects on 1 Year of CBS Mornings and How the Show Has Evolved
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. It has been a unique journey in journalism for Shawna Thomas, an executive with experience producing for vastly different news outlets. She previously spent a decade at NBC News, including a stint as senior producer on Meet the Press, three years as Vice News D.C. bureau chief—and a stint as development exec at the short-lived Quibi. Thomas made a significant leap early last year, when then-CBS News president Susan Zirinsky hired her to be the new executive producer of CBS This Morning. Thomas had her work cut out.
MPWIS Podcast: WNBA's Candace Parker on What It Takes to Be a Champion
MPWIS Podcast: WNBA's Candace Parker on What It Takes to Be a Champion

In the Season 2 opener of Adweek's Most Powerful Women in Sports podcast, senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane is joined by...
FX’s Atlanta Is the Festival Pass Sponsor for Twitch Livestream of Afropunk Brooklyn 2022
FX's Atlanta Is the Festival Pass Sponsor for Twitch Livestream of Afropunk Brooklyn 2022

FX's Atlanta secured the Festival Pass sponsorship for Twitch's exclusive livestream of Afropunk Brooklyn 2022, which will take...
Dave & Busters Kicks Off Football Season With Travis Kelce and Humor
Football season kicks off tonight—and Dave & Buster’s wants viewers to know that it has plenty of viewing and chewing options at its entertainment restaurants. The chain is out to prove that it is the best place to watch every game—and it’s doing so with humor and a tag by NFL star Travis Kelce, as it touts “football is better on 40-foot screens.”
LeBron James Pops Bottles After Opening New Nike Building
LeBron James is Nike's most prominent athlete right now so it should be no surprise that they have gone out of their way to give him some of the most amazing resources. Nike has billions of dollars, and when it comes to athletes like LeBron, they have the money to spend on massive projects that will help shape the future of the brand.
The WNBA Is Done Being Left Behind in Media Rights Deals
The WNBA headed into the playoffs in 2022 with its most-watched regular season in 14 years. As the longest-tenured women’s sports league in the country, it boasts elite talent, draws hundreds of thousands of viewers per game and raised $75 million in capital in February in its first-ever funding round.
NBA’s Las Vegas, Seattle expansion rumors shot down after viral now-deleted tweet
The NBA is not going to roll the dice on Las Vegas — and Seattle, after all. The cities of Las Vegas and Seattle seem to be great expansion locations for the NBA, but that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. It did look like it was finally going to occur when a report on Wednesday by Willie Ramirez of the Associated Press said that the NBA was on the verge of announcing expansion plans for the aforementioned cities.
NBA 2K23 Review – NBA 2K23 Goes Wide and Nostalgic
NBA 2K23 doubles down on the nostalgia and goes wide in terms of coverage, bringing loads of new content that sadly came with issues. In this NBA 2K23 review, we take a look at the game’s depiction of history and the past decades of the NBA, the beauty of the game, and some new problems […] The post NBA 2K23 Review – NBA 2K23 Goes Wide and Nostalgic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Newspath Hires First Miami Based Correspondent
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Cristian Benavides has joined CBS Newspath, CBS News and Stations’ affiliate news service, as a correspondent. Benavides is based out of...
Tearful Sue Bird ends 20-year basketball career as fans chant ‘Thank you Sue’: ‘I didn’t really want to leave the court’
Sue Bird did not want to leave the field of play.It was obvious that if the 41-year-old had the choice or opportunity, she would have opted to draw a line under her career with the drama and excitement of a championship win - adding a fifth to the four that she and her team, the Seattle Storm, had already won.Yet, it was not to be. Despite, her efforts and those of her teammates, and the fans packed into Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, the Storm failed to overcome the power and inventiveness of the Las Vegas Aces. The team went down...
