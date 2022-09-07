ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Associated Press

Alloy Therapeutics Hires People Executive Trier Bryant as President of Venture Studio, 82VS

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, welcomes Trier Bryant as President of 82VS, Alloy’s affiliated venture studio. Trier is a strategic executive leader with distinctive tech, Wall Street, and military experience spanning 15 years, and brings a people-first approach to leading and scaling the 82VS team and ecosystem of startup companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005412/en/ Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, welcomes Trier Bryant as President of 82VS, Alloy’s affiliated venture studio. (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Barrett, Ogilvy, The Community & More

The first work week of September is closing out with some exciting hires, promotions and relocations switching up the industry this week. Commercial and film director Dean Blumberg is joining Alkemy X’s directorial roster for U.S. commercial representation. Blumberg has worked on spots for brands including KFC, Virgin and Toyota and celebrity campaigns with talents Sir Ben Kingsley and William Shatner.
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Target CEO Recommits, New Reebok CEO, Cart.com Names CMO

Retail Target Target Corporation announced that Brian Cornell has committed to remain as CEO and lead the company for approximately three more years. Additionally, the company announced that Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, will retire from Target. He will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management. McCarthy will also join Target’s leadership team. With 64-year-old Cornell’s commitment, Target’s board of directors eliminated its retirement policy, which was designed to initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement of its CEO at the age of 65. McCarthy will report to John Mulligan, Target’s executive vice president...
The Associated Press

JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR

CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
AdWeek

Ogilvy Elevates Devika Bulchandani to Global Chief Executive Officer

Devika Bulchandani continues her rapid rise at Ogilvy, as the network has promoted her to global chief executive officer. Bulchandani was most recently promoted to global president and CEO of North America earlier this year. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Jameson Fleming is Adweek's agencies editor.
AdWeek

Do Worry Darling: Is All Press Good Press?

Like many, the drama around Don't Worry Darling, the new film directed by Olivia Wilde, drew me in...
AdWeek

Friday Stir

The volatility of the last two years has left many feeling uncertain about the future. During this time, Northwestern Mutual has discovered an overwhelming desire from Americans to pursue their dreams now, rather than waiting for that elusive "someday." In response, the company is unveiling a new advertising and brand campaign unearthing this cultural shift- defined as "The Great Realization"—that moment where an individual's priorities come into sharp focus, prompting them to re-architect their lives and pursue what matters most. The campaign marks the brand's inaugural work with L.A.-based creative agency Mirimar.
AdWeek

Chase, Marriott Bonvoy Kick Off Contest on Pinterest

Actress and travel enthusiast Tia Mowry helped Chase and Marriott Bonvoy introduce the Boundless Bucket List Contest on...
AdWeek

Bloomberg Global TV and Radio Chief Al Mayers Is Retiring

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bloomberg Media has gone ahead with a massive re-org, with the most significant change being global head of TV and radio Al Mayers retiring from the company.
AdWeek

‘It’s Corn!’ Achieving Cultural Relevance Through a Vegetable

If you don't understand the terms "Corn Kid" or "It's Corn!" then you may have been living under...
globalspec.com

AGILOX North America opens new Client Experience and Fulfillment Center

AGILOX, a provider of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) forklift solutions, is growing at a rapid pace. In order to keep up with the increased demand, its U.S.-based subsidiary has opened a new Client Experience Center and expanded its fulfilment operations. The new 30,000 sq ft facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia,...
AdWeek

Tools of the Trade: David ‘DJ’ Jackson From Mower

Tools of the Trade is a new AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
AdWeek

Why Marketers Still Aren’t Sold on Social Shopping

The pandemic was fuel to the digital advertising economy, as homebound shoppers spent hours online, some for the...
TechCrunch

Sequoia India and SEA taps international operators to help startups launch and expand overseas

In addition to providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in the startups as part of the program, called Pathfinders, the storied venture firm said. The program’s launch comes at a time when an increasingly growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding to the U.S., the UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups including Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee and Clevertap today count U.S. and Europe as some of their biggest markets.
AdWeek

Whalar Is Elevating the Next Generation of Creators

Whalar recognizes that the life of a content creator consists of more than promoting skincare products, conducting fashion...
