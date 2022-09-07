-The volatility of the last two years has left many feeling uncertain about the future. During this time, Northwestern Mutual has discovered an overwhelming desire from Americans to pursue their dreams now, rather than waiting for that elusive “someday.” In response, the company is unveiling a new advertising and brand campaign unearthing this cultural shift- defined as “The Great Realization”—that moment where an individual’s priorities come into sharp focus, prompting them to re-architect their lives and pursue what matters most. The campaign marks the brand’s inaugural work with L.A.-based creative agency Mirimar.

