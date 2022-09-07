As Indiana’s farmers gear up for harvest, it may be hard to tell at this point what corn and soybean yields will ultimately look like. “So, I’ve done this for 30 years. This is a tough one to predict what the corn yield is going to be,” says Shad Schenck, a dealer with Specialty Hybrids from Waynetown in Montgomery County.

