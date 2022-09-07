Read full article on original website
Higher Yield Expected for Indiana’s Soybeans, But Corn May See Lower Yield at Harvest
As Indiana’s farmers gear up for harvest, it may be hard to tell at this point what corn and soybean yields will ultimately look like. “So, I’ve done this for 30 years. This is a tough one to predict what the corn yield is going to be,” says Shad Schenck, a dealer with Specialty Hybrids from Waynetown in Montgomery County.
INDOT hosting hiring fairs across Indiana
INDOT is hosting hiring fairs at 13 locations across the state on September 28th from 10 until 3 including at their Elkhart location at 58905 County Road 9. INDOT is hiring for Winter Seasonal Highway Operations which run between November 1st through April 1st at a starting pay of $20.00 per hour.
Governor Holcomb directs flags to half-staff
Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on the day of interment. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags.
Western wildfire smoke drifting over Michigan
A number of wildfires in the western US had an impact on the skies over the plains states at the end of last week, and the smoke spread into Michigan in recent days. The layer of smoke was visible on satellite imagery Thursday afternoon, when it was already impacting the skies over The Upper Peninsula.
Sam’s Club survey reveals Indiana’s top tailgate treats
College and professional football are finally back and Indiana’s top tailgate foods have been tallied by Sam’s Club. Sam’s Club says Hoosiers’ favorite eats include burgers, chips and dip as a side and cheese dip. 18 percent of those polled prefer ribs. 12 percent prefer wings.
Three people arrested after increase of car thefts
Three people have been arrested, suspected in a rash of thefts in the past month from cars stretching throughout much of north-central and northeastern Indiana, as well as Niles. Mario Pratt, 19, Michael Hubbard, 19 and KaShawn Hudson, 20, were arrested in Warsaw, then connected to a gang based in...
Ohio man hurt in crash on Rudy Road in Dowagiac
Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a crash that injured an Ohio man. The collision happened around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 7, on Rudy Road near Gage Street in Dowagiac. Cass County Sheriff’s investigators say the 38-year-old Miamisburg man was traveling northbound on Rudy Road and lost...
Niles man sentenced for arson
A Niles man who set some items on fire at his girlfriend’s home has been sentenced to one year of probation. 28-year-old Lucas Prentice of pleaded guilty to arson over $200 but less than $1,000 for the incident that happened in May at a home on Leet Road in Howard Township.
Man arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching driver
A man in St. Joseph County was arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching his ride-share driver. It happened early Saturday, September 3, at around 2 a.m., when the boyfriend of the ride-share driver called police to report that his girlfriend was being sexually assaulted by her passenger. The victim texted her...
