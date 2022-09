6:40 a.m. - San Gabriel firefighters and police officers begin the ceremony. 6:50 a.m. - Firefighters will raise and lower the flag to half-staff. 6:59 a.m. - A tribute will be announced over the radio by Verdugo Fire Communications. A moment of silence will be observed at San Gabriel Fire Station along with the other 43 Verdugo fire stations.

SAN GABRIEL, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO