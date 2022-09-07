ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, TX

tsu.edu

Texas Southern University football team debuts custom suits in collaboration with Michael Strahan™ and Men’s Wearhouse

Texas Southern University’s football team, in collaboration with Michael Strahan™ and Men’s Wearhouse, debuted custom suits, which they wore prior to the season-opening game against Prairie View A&M University, on Saturday, September 3. “These Michael Strahan™ for Men’s Wearhouse suits are customized to represent Texas Southern University...
HOUSTON, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Comes to Baytown, Texas

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is getting ready to bring gameday with a taste of Louisiana to Baytown. This fall, the award-winning restaurant will open its doors at 10528 I-10 Service Road in front of Showbiz Cinema. The new 8,500-square-foot Walk-On’s will mark the first in Baytown, third in the Houston area and 17th in Texas.
BAYTOWN, TX
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
gotodestinations.com

The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX

A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

The Nest Diner now open on Barker Cypress Road

Chicken-fried steak and other country-style entrees are served at the diner. (Courtesy The Nest Diner) Officials with The Nest Diner at 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. K, Cypress, said the diner will move to full operating hours later this month from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The eatery launched a soft opening phase with limited hours in early September. The Nest Diner serves traditional American meals, including breakfast options and some Tex-Mex cuisine. 281-304-2219. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083699460509.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Houston Chronicle

Strong storm warning issued as system heads for Houston carrying possible damaging winds, half-inch hail

Forecasts of a relatively mild week of weather in Houston are likely to be defied Wednesday evening by a fast-moving system of storms coming in from north of the city. Space City Weather's Matt Lanza tweeted news of a band of storms "plowing southward" from north of town and warned his followers about a forthcoming period of "strong, gusty and perhaps damaging winds" backed by lightning and heavy downpours.
L'Observateur

Coast Guard medevacs man from jetty near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from the Galveston North Jetty near Galveston, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 10:51 p.m. from a good Samaritan stating a 51-year-old man was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack on the jetty. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
GALVESTON, TX

