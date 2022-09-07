Read full article on original website
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: The Woodlands Runs Away with a Win in District Opener
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Highlanders and Oak Ridge War Eagles competed against each other in their first district game of the season at Woodforest Bank Stadium Thursday Night. The Highlanders won the match up in a dominate fashion with a score of 45 to 17. Its always an...
Dana Holgorsen gave important advice to Houston fans ahead of Texas Tech game
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen spent eight years in Lubbock as a member of the Texas Tech coaching staff. Needless to say, he knows a little bit about their traditions and what his players can expect come Saturday afternoon. One such tradition is the tortilla toss. Started in 1992 after...
tsu.edu
Texas Southern University football team debuts custom suits in collaboration with Michael Strahan™ and Men’s Wearhouse
Texas Southern University’s football team, in collaboration with Michael Strahan™ and Men’s Wearhouse, debuted custom suits, which they wore prior to the season-opening game against Prairie View A&M University, on Saturday, September 3. “These Michael Strahan™ for Men’s Wearhouse suits are customized to represent Texas Southern University...
Houston Happens – Racism in Real Estate and a coyote sighting in Pecan Grove
HOUSTON (KIAH) A big show Thursday on Houston Happens. We sit down with a local realtor to talk about racism in real estate, we will tell you what that looks like and what it means. Plus, officials are warning Pecan Grove residents of a coyote that’s been roaming the area. We will show you the […]
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
Honored to have been chosen as Business of the Month
Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Honored to have been chosen as Business of the Month by Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Thank you to all of our customers, family and friends for your support.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Comes to Baytown, Texas
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is getting ready to bring gameday with a taste of Louisiana to Baytown. This fall, the award-winning restaurant will open its doors at 10528 I-10 Service Road in front of Showbiz Cinema. The new 8,500-square-foot Walk-On’s will mark the first in Baytown, third in the Houston area and 17th in Texas.
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
gotodestinations.com
The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX
A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
Click2Houston.com
FOUND: UT student, Houston native reported missing was listed as Jane Doe at children’s hospital, nurse says
AUSTIN, Texas – A Houston family says their loved one who was reported missing has been located after a nurse said that she had been listed as a Jane Doe at a children’s hospital a few days ago. According to family members, Aliayae Haynes was last seen in...
Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
The Nest Diner now open on Barker Cypress Road
Chicken-fried steak and other country-style entrees are served at the diner. (Courtesy The Nest Diner) Officials with The Nest Diner at 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. K, Cypress, said the diner will move to full operating hours later this month from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The eatery launched a soft opening phase with limited hours in early September. The Nest Diner serves traditional American meals, including breakfast options and some Tex-Mex cuisine. 281-304-2219. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083699460509.
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
Houston Chronicle
Strong storm warning issued as system heads for Houston carrying possible damaging winds, half-inch hail
Forecasts of a relatively mild week of weather in Houston are likely to be defied Wednesday evening by a fast-moving system of storms coming in from north of the city. Space City Weather's Matt Lanza tweeted news of a band of storms "plowing southward" from north of town and warned his followers about a forthcoming period of "strong, gusty and perhaps damaging winds" backed by lightning and heavy downpours.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard medevacs man from jetty near Galveston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from the Galveston North Jetty near Galveston, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 10:51 p.m. from a good Samaritan stating a 51-year-old man was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack on the jetty. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
