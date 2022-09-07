Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
Thursday, September 8, 2022
“Justice Gorsuch Said Findings of Probe Into Leaked Roe Draft Opinion Will Be Made in Report; The justice, speaking at a judicial conference, also criticized the cost and time it takes to enter the legal profession”: Jess Bravin of The Wall Street Journal has this report. “DOJ to Appeal...
abovethelaw.com
Friday, September 9, 2022
“Justice Sotomayor, for now, stops lower court ruling for LGBTQ group; Yeshiva University, a religious school in New York, asked the justices to intervene after a state court said it must provide the group with access to certain facilities”: Robert Barnes of The Washington Post has this report on an order issued today.
abovethelaw.com
'They Will Have To Kill Me First,' Promises Steve Bannon, Just Hours Before Surrender To NY Prosecutors
“I am never going to stop fighting,” Steve Bannon said yesterday when news broke of his impending indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first.”. This morning the erstwhile Braveheart surrendered to prosecutors with rather...
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 09.08.22
* I know we call ourselves AbovetheLaw, but trust that it is tongue in cheek. However, this guy trying to wipe clean ~400 crimes committed by cops… [NY Daily News]. * Remember that bill Congress passed on to check if police departments and the military were fostering white supremacists? This guy just got fired for the reason he wanted to join the Army. [CNN]
abovethelaw.com
How About A Bench Hug?
ATL doesn’t hesitate to call out benchslaps, that is, when a court disses counsel for some faux pas that really irritates the judge and thus is not helpful. I am all for that because I don’t think that enough judges call out behavior that is uncivil, contemptuous, or just plain stupid.
abovethelaw.com
BREAKING: DOJ Appeals Mar-A-Lago Special Master Order On Grounds Of 'Umm, You Know We're Part Of The Executive Branch, Right?'
This afternoon, the Justice Department noticed an appeal of US District Judge Cannon’s appointment of a special master to sort through records seized in the August 8 search of the former president’s country club for improperly retained government property. It simultaneously requested a stay of the parts of her order which bar it from using those documents in its criminal investigation, but only insofar as it pertains to documents bearing classified markings.
Trump loved the Queen, but it may be up to Biden to decide whether or not he gets invited to her funeral
Trump said the Queen was a "grand and beautiful lady" and "there was nobody like her!" but CNN reported it's up to Biden to invite him to the funeral.
abovethelaw.com
One Lawyer's Trash Might Be Another Lawyer's Treasure
Lawyers often get referred all kinds of cases as they develop their practices. Sometimes, lawyers will take the case for themselves, and other times, lawyers will refer the work to another attorney since they do not think that a matter is lucrative or perhaps because it is not within the attorney’s practice area. However, in my own experience, lawyers should take a careful look at matters they might not think have suitable value, and one lawyer’s trash can be another lawyer’s treasure under the right circumstances.
abovethelaw.com
Judge Dropkicks Trump's Insane RICO LOLsuit Against Hillary Clinton, Reads His Lawyers For Filth
“Plaintiff’s theory of this case, set forth over 527 paragraphs in the first 118 pages of the Amended Complaint, is difficult to summarize in a concise and cohesive manner,” the court begins. “It was certainly not presented that way. Nevertheless, I will attempt to distill it here.”
abovethelaw.com
Neil Gorsuch Picks A Fight With Law Schools
Last night, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch spoke at the 10th Circuit Bench and Bar Conference. A good deal of the coverage focused on the non-statement about the status of the investigation into the leak of the draft Dobbs decision — and Above the Law will have more on that later today. (Gorsuch hopes they’ll have a report “soon” but didn’t say if the results of the investigation will be made public — my take is if the leaker is liberal they’ll release it, if it’s a conservative source they will not.)
