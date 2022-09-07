Read full article on original website
Washington County Health Fair 27th Annual Event Brings Fun & Info
2022 Washington County Health Fair planning is underway. Saturday, September 10th, 2022 the Washington County Health Fair will be celebrating its 27th Anniversary!. The Washington County Memorial Hospital, Great Mines Health Center, Washington County Ambulance District and the Washington County Health Department have been meeting and planning an interactive and fun filled Health Fair for 2022.
