beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
centraloregondaily.com
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows
Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
oregontoday.net
Kayaker, North Coast, Sept. 8
A man in his 50s died on the North Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 5 while kayaking off the beach at Seaside. According to reports, the unidentified individual was with other kayakers when he became separated from the group. He was wearing a black wetsuit, but no life jacket. The man’s body was found in the surf zone near Second Ave.
clarkcountylive.com
Oktoberfest Celebration and Family Friendly Fest
Oktoberfest is now an autumn festival celebrated across the world from September to October. Locally, Ridgefield’s Annual Oktoberfest Celebration offers entertainment for all ages in Downtown Ridgefield. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, join your friends and neighbors at Overlook Park to celebrate. For...
thereflector.com
Update: Evacuation notices issued for Kalama fire
Evacuation orders have been issued by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, for the Kalama fire. The evacuation notifications are as follows:. Level 3 evacuations, which means “go now,” include:. North to south: From...
beachconnection.net
One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why
(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
Level 2 evacuation order near Hagg Lake lifted after fire
Authorities have issued a Level 2 “Get Ready” evacuation order after a fire ignited near Hagg Lake in Gaston, Oregon Friday evening.
kptv.com
Summer season along the Oregon coast winds down
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For many people, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, which means peak season for businesses along the coast is coming to an end. Many Business owners in Cannon Beach say it’s been a busy summer with foot traffic that could be similar to 2019 pre-covid levels. Busines owners also say that doesn’t mean people are spending like they did -- especially compared to last year.
hillsboroherald.com
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues
By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
Big fire wipes out large quonset hut in Tillamook
Officials say a Sunday evening fire wipe out a 77-year-old quonset hut in Tillamook, Oregon.
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while assisting with Kalama Fire
Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crashed into Merrill Lake near Cougar, Washington on Wednesday, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
Portland drug-sniffing dog blamed for llama attack in Warren
Columbia County commissioners said K-9 Stitch can remain in her home after biting the llama, Oreo.A Portland Police Bureau K-9 that attacked a llama near the K-9 handler's home in Columbia County over the summer will be allowed to continue living in Warren. In late July, Stitch, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois that works as a drug detection dog for the Portland Police Bureau, escaped the home of her handler, Chris Verbout, and attacked a neighbor's llama. An animal attack on livestock can result in a range of consequences for both animal and owner, including fines, removal from the home or...
County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal
Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
Multiple Oregon schools districts cancel classes Friday due to public safety power shutoffs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Oregon school districts canceled Friday classes after utility companies announced they would shut off power to thousands of homes due to strong winds and wildfire danger. The Sweet Home, Silver Falls, Santiam Canyon, Gaston and Corbett school districts announced there will be no school on...
Rollover crash kills at least 1 in Washington County
At least one person died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Washington County, the sheriff's office tweeted.
Homeless people race to move out of Longview encampment after city declares public health emergency
LONGVIEW, Wash. — The homeless residents of a large campsite in Longview, Wash. raced to clear out their belongings and animals Monday morning. It was 11 a.m., and they were hastening to complete the move after the city declared the camp, located off Alabama Street, the source of a public health emergency.
Kayaker dies after being separated from group in Seaside
A kayaking incident claimed the life of a 50-year-old man in Seaside on Monday morning.
Suspected impaired driver veers into deer, tree along I-5 in Cowlitz County
A man suspected of driving impaired and his passenger were injured Wednesday night after crashing on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County, authorities said said.
