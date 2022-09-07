ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, OR

centraloregondaily.com

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows

Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Kayaker, North Coast, Sept. 8

A man in his 50s died on the North Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 5 while kayaking off the beach at Seaside. According to reports, the unidentified individual was with other kayakers when he became separated from the group. He was wearing a black wetsuit, but no life jacket. The man’s body was found in the surf zone near Second Ave.
SEASIDE, OR
clarkcountylive.com

Oktoberfest Celebration and Family Friendly Fest

Oktoberfest is now an autumn festival celebrated across the world from September to October. Locally, Ridgefield’s Annual Oktoberfest Celebration offers entertainment for all ages in Downtown Ridgefield. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, join your friends and neighbors at Overlook Park to celebrate. For...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
thereflector.com

Update: Evacuation notices issued for Kalama fire

Evacuation orders have been issued by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, for the Kalama fire. The evacuation notifications are as follows:. Level 3 evacuations, which means “go now,” include:. North to south: From...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
beachconnection.net

One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why

(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
SEASIDE, OR
kptv.com

Summer season along the Oregon coast winds down

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For many people, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, which means peak season for businesses along the coast is coming to an end. Many Business owners in Cannon Beach say it’s been a busy summer with foot traffic that could be similar to 2019 pre-covid levels. Busines owners also say that doesn’t mean people are spending like they did -- especially compared to last year.
CANNON BEACH, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues

By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
HILLSBORO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland drug-sniffing dog blamed for llama attack in Warren

Columbia County commissioners said K-9 Stitch can remain in her home after biting the llama, Oreo.A Portland Police Bureau K-9 that attacked a llama near the K-9 handler's home in Columbia County over the summer will be allowed to continue living in Warren. In late July, Stitch, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois that works as a drug detection dog for the Portland Police Bureau, escaped the home of her handler, Chris Verbout, and attacked a neighbor's llama. An animal attack on livestock can result in a range of consequences for both animal and owner, including fines, removal from the home or...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal

Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
