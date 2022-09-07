ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CUBuffs.com

Friday's Fast Five: Keys For Buffs At Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — After a second-half collapse last week that turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 25-point loss to TCU, the Colorado Buffaloes (0-1) need to rebound in a hurry. Saturday's matchup at 1-0 Air Force (1:30 p.m., CBS) offers that opportunity — but if the 0-1...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Fall At Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Colorado dug a big hole early and could never recover Saturday as the Buffaloes dropped a 41-10 decision to Air Force at a cool and wet Falcon Stadium. Karl Dorrell's Buffs fell to 0-2 while the Falcons improved to 2-0. Colorado fell behind early, 20-0,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffs At Air Force: Quick Facts & Figures

COLORADO BUFFALOES (0-1) at AIR FORCE FALCONS (1-0) AIR FORCE ACADEMY — In their 17-game series with Air Force that dates back to 1958, the Colorado Buffaloes have never lost two in a row to the Falcons. Karl Dorrell's Buffs hope to keep that streak alive Saturday when they...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Trip to Michigan State Provides Familial Connection

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Colorado junior Rachel Rosen will take a minute to soak in her surroundings when the No. 19 Buffaloes take on Michigan State on Sunday (11 a.m. MT/B1G+). Rosen had never been to Michigan before the team's trip this week, but the Hermosa Beach, Calif., native...
EAST LANSING, MI
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Tie Rally Era Set Record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Colorado women's volleyball picked up a pair of sweeps today against Florida International and Little Rock here Friday in the Arkansas Invitational to remain undefeated. The Buffaloes (7-0) swept FIU (1-7) by a score of 25-22, 25-19, 25-18, then took down Little Rock...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Golfers Open in Second Place Tie At Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado men's golf team, fresh off a solid performance four days earlier at Notre Dame, opened up Friday in a second place tie at Air Force's Gene Miranda Invitational. The Buffaloes shot a 1-under 287, their fourth straight subpar round, and trail in-state...
