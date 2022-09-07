Read full article on original website
David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54
David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
ABC News
'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Meet the season 31 celebrity cast
"Dancing with the Stars" season 31 premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+, and "Good Morning America" is exclusively revealing which celebrities will compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. The full list of stars was announced Thursday on "GMA." Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks will co-host the new season and Len Goodman,...
EW.com
Jennifer Hudson on the challenges of 'simply being myself' on The Jennifer Hudson Show
She's performed on Broadway, on the big screen, recorded multiple records, competed on one of TV's biggest singing competitions, and then was a coach on another. Now, Jennifer Hudson is ready for a new chapter in her career. Launching Monday, Sept. 12, the recently crowned EGOT winner (Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga; a Best R&B and Best Musical Theater Album Grammy; Oscar for her supporting performance in 2006's Dreamgirls; Tony as a producer on the 2022 Best Musical winner A Strange Loop) takes the stage as host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, welcoming guests both celebrity and non, highlighting people with extraordinary stories, and — naturally — singing.
ETOnline.com
David A. Arnold, Comedian and Netflix Star, Dead at 54
David A. Arnold, a stand-up comedian known for his Netflix comedy specials and as the creator/showrunner of Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay, died on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He was 54. "It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A....
Stereogum
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”
Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
Peter Hammill guests on Saro Cosentino's new track The Joke
Italian composer and producer Saro Cosentino will release third album The Road To Now
The 30 greatest album covers of all time, from Oasis, ‘Definitely Maybe’ to Patti Smith, ‘Horses’
What makes an album stand the test of time? Mostly it’s the music – songs that resonate with the listener long after the final note has played out. But it also has something to do with the art that accompanies it – whether that’s a photograph, a painting, a collage or something else altogether.The album cover is arguably less valued than it once was. Moody solo shots or images of bands slouching against brick walls have become the norm (thanks Ramones), or else artists go for plain covers with their name in block letters, in the belief that simple is...
6 Artists Who Are Genres Unto Themselves
The hardest thing in music is to be recognizable. There is talent everywhere. So many people can play like whirling dervishes on piano or guitar. So many have lovely singing voices, from Mariah Carey to your mother-in-law. But the hardest thing is to turn on a song and within .5...
classicfm.com
The 30 greatest classical music artists performing today
As Classic FM turns 30, we look at some of today’s most celebrated classical artists – one for every year since Handel’s Zadok The Priest heralded our day one. In 2022, classical music – an artform now over a millennium old, depending on your definition of the small ‘c’ – continues to sell out some of the world’s most impressive concert halls, attract billions of video views across the Internet, and capture imaginations young and old.
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
Opeth announce brand new drummer
Former Paradise Lost, Bloodbath and Bodom After Midnight drummer Waltteri Väyrynen has joined Opeth on a full-time basis
withguitars.com
LA’s Paper Pools shares “Turn On Your Lights” video, inspired by two Jameses
Today Paper Pools, essentially the solo project of LA’s Allen Orr, shares the official music video for “Turn On Your Lights,” the title track from his debut EP which was released on Aug. 26. The video was influenced by two men named James; one fictional and one real.
Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix last week
What series have people been streaming the most? (Netflix) The calendar flips to September, and with that, we welcome of few new series on Netflix that have fans watching...and watching again. Some favorites remain, too, with one sci-fi franchise hitting the 15-week mark and another nearing 20 weeks as Netflix's top choices. With that in mind, here's a look at the 10 most-watched series this past week.10. "Manifest: Season 3" (Netflix) Hours watched: 11,930,0009. "Selling The OC: Season 1" (Netflix) Hours watched: 13,670,0008. "Never Have I Ever: Season 3" (Netflix) Hours watched: 14,820,0007. "Manifest: Season 1" (Netflix) Hours watched: 16,410,0006. "I AM A KILLER: Season 3" (Netflix) Hours watched: 17,920,0005. "Stranger Things 4" (Netflix) Hours watched: 20,280,0004. "Partner Track: Season 1" (Netflix) Hours watched: 31,140,0003. "The Sandman: Season 1" (Netflix) Hours watched: 33,320,0002. "Devil in Ohio: Limited Series" (Netflix) Hours watched: 35,370,0001. "Echoes: Limited Series" (Netflix) Hours watched: 36,580,00011
AOL Corp
JID Tells ‘The Forever Story’ On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’
JID is riding high on the heels of his latest album, The Forever Story, and he brought the stellar LP to NPR’s Tiny Desk. The Atlanta native and his band jumped right into his setlist, beginning with “Galaxy” and “Working Out,” setting the tone for the mini-concert. Jazzy compositions presented a new dimension to the fan-favorite tracks.
Listen to Jimi Hendrix’s Live ’69 Version of ‘I Don’t Live Today’
A new Jimi Hendrix Experience live album is on the way, showcasing the late guitar icon at the height of his abilities. Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 will be released on Nov. 18 via Legacy Recordings. It features the original Experience lineup with Hendrix on guitar and vocals, Noel Redding on bass and Mitch Mitchell on drums. Initially recorded in the spring of 1969, this is the first time the recording is being released in its entirety, just in time for what would have been Hendrix's 80th birthday (Nov 27).
guitar.com
The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material
The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras. The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.
AOL Corp
Robbed fan-favorite contestant gets a second chance on 'America's Got Talent'
The fifth and last live results show of America’s Got Talent Season 17 took place Wednesday, and while the previous night’s qualifying round was stacked with talent — so much so that Simon Cowell said it actually could’ve been mistaken for the season finale — the two obvious frontrunners made it through, just as I’d predicted: Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas (Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer) and Australian pole-dancer/multimedia artist Kristy Sellars.
How Roger Daltrey’s ‘Big Mouth’ Led to Touring for Free
Roger Daltrey said his “big mouth” led to playing U.K. dates for free during the summer. It was the Who singer’s way of standing up for music-industry professionals who lost their livelihoods in the era of COVID. “I just did a tour in England, for nothing, for...
hypebeast.com
Jackson Wang Was Inspired by 70s Rock on New Sophomore LP ‘MAGIC MAN’
Three years after the release of his first studio album, Mirrors, Hong Kong singer and rapper Jackson Wang has returned with his highly-anticipated follow-up. MAGIC MAN hears Wang explore darker themes of mystery and temptation across ten 70s rock-tinged tracks. Produced by Wang himself, alongside Daryl K and Henry Cheung,...
Brad Pitt Adds a Casual Twist to Red Carpet Dressing with Adidas Gazelle Sneakers for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt made a suave arrival at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, joining the cast of “Blonde” for the film’s premiere in Venice, Italy today. Pitt’s entrance introduced a new casual style of suiting, the actor pairing the formal wear with sneakers. The smart suiting saw the “Bullet Train” actor wearing a fitted and buttoned up black suit jacket which he paired with sleek matching slacks. Beneath the outerwear Pitt wore a crisp white collared shirt fastened with a black bowtie, making the Academy award-winner look dapper. Pitt laced up unconventional black low top Adidas Gazelle in “Core Black” fitted with...
