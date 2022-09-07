The numbers for what the Seattle condo market did in August are out and the headline is that the median price went up $17,500 to $499,500. This is in contrast to single-family pricing which has seen a rapid decline since the market peaked in May. The other thing to point out is that the number of condos that went under contract increased in August from July. Typically August would be a slow month, but clearly buyers were still looking for condos. Is a return to work giving the condo market some life even though interest rates are so high?

