urbnlivn.com
Seattle condo market report: median price ticks up to nearly $500k
The numbers for what the Seattle condo market did in August are out and the headline is that the median price went up $17,500 to $499,500. This is in contrast to single-family pricing which has seen a rapid decline since the market peaked in May. The other thing to point out is that the number of condos that went under contract increased in August from July. Typically August would be a slow month, but clearly buyers were still looking for condos. Is a return to work giving the condo market some life even though interest rates are so high?
capitolhillseattle.com
This company just bet $60M against the future of business travel to convert a hotel at the base of Capitol Hill into apartments — meanwhile, down the street, Seattle is expanding its Convention Center
The end of business travel as we know it means the “highest and best use” of an extended stay hotel at the base of Capitol Hill above downtown Seattle will be as an overhauled apartment building. PEG Companies, a Provo, Utah-based “vertically integrated real estate development and investment...
q13fox.com
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
