Read full article on original website
Related
j-hawks.com
J-Hawks Finish 12th in Bobcat Invite
The Urbandale Girls Cross Country Team placed 12th at the Bobcat Invitational in Marshalltown on Thursday evening. Here is a look at the individual finishers from the Varsity race:. 33rd - Sophia Huber - 20:17.0. 38th - Norah Seeley - 20:24.8. 66th - Victoria Martinez-Lohf - 21:09.5. 72nd - Megan...
j-hawks.com
Volleyball Returns to the Court Saturday at Metro Invite
The Urbandale Volleyball Team returns to the court on Saturday at Southeast Polk in the Metro Classic. Urbandale opens with a match against Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The J-Hawks pool also includes Council Bluffs, AL, and Southeast Polk. Admission to the event is $5.00; all tickets must be purchased online at:...
j-hawks.com
Urbandale Moves to 2-1 After OT Thriller
The Urbandale Football Team moved to 2-1 on the season after an overtime victory at Valley. The J-Hawks beat the Tigers 10-7. Urbandale led most of the game until Valley tied the score in the 4th quarter at 7. Rockne Carver started the overtime period with a Field Goal and then Isacc Hoyt intercepted a Tiger pass to end the game on Valley's possession.
j-hawks.com
Boys Place 9th at Marshalltown Invite
The Urbandale Boys Cross Country Team placed 9th at the Bobcat Invitational in Marshalltown on Thursday evening. Here is a look at the individual finishers from the Varsity race:. 6th - Tommy Hensley - 15:50.7. 21st - Blake Smith - 16:16.8. 31st - Ethan Smith - 16:26.9. 75th - Andrew...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa teases special flyover for Cy-Hawk Game
Iowa football teased a special flyover for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. The flyover will take place prior to kickoff over Kinnick Stadium. The Air Force will conduct the flyover that everyone in the stadium will observe. Iowa posted the announcement of the flyover in a Twitter post. Iowa...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones: How to Watch, Listen + Updated Betting Line
It’s game day once again in Iowa City! After an abysmal offensive showing against South Dakota State in week one, the Hawkeyes look for redemption against in-state rival Iowa State. The Cyclones are fresh off a 42-10 thrashing of Southeast Missouri State in their season opener. Now ISU and...
northwoodsleague.com
Saturday’s Football Gamewatch Cancelled
Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s annual Iowa/Iowa State football watch party at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium has been cancelled. The Bucks encourage you to watch the game at one of our fine eating & drinking establishment sponsors: https://northwoodsleague.com/waterloo-bucks/community/where-to-eat-and-drink/
Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey
This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwbg.com
Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad to Host Thomas and Friends Next Two Weekends
BOONE, Iowa—If you were one of those that thought things might slow down a little in September, well get ready for two more very busy weekends. Travis Stevenson, General Manager for the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad says Thomas and Friends are going to be in Boone:. Peep! Peep!...
iheart.com
Iowa State University Enrollment Drops Below 30,000 Students
AMES, Iowa -- For the first time since 2011, Iowa State University's enrollment for the new school year is below 30,000 students. The school says Fall 2022's enrollment is 29,969 students--down more than 700 from last year. ISU says there are 25,241 undergraduate, 4,094 graduate and 634 veterinary medicine students...
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
iheart.com
Des Moines to Host its First Porch Fest Music Festival Sunday
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines' Union Park neighborhood will host the city's first PorchFest Music Festival on Sunday. PorchFest is a grass-roots music festival where musicians perform on porches throughout specific parts of the city. The idea started on the West Coast and has spread across the country, including as close to Iowa as Kansas City. This year's inaugural PorchFest in Des Moines will feature 17 local artists performing 45 minute sets on porches throughout the Union Park neighborhood. People attending the festival are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, wear comfortable shoes, and bring cash to tip the performers. There will also a be a food truck on site, and parking will be available throughout the neighborhood. The event starts at noon and runs until 5pm on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
KCCI.com
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
dsmmagazine.com
Local Love: David Paulsen and Daphne Christensen
David Paulsen and Daphne Christensen were married last February at Jasper Winery. Even though it was one of the coldest nights of the winter, the Des Moines couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends. “There’s nothing quite like having your dream wedding almost in your own backyard. Jasper Winery as a venue captured the essence of who we are as a couple—simply elegant with a twist of something eclectic,” Daphne says. “Our ceremony and reception felt like a dream, unfolding in the most enchanting, romantic shake of a snow globe.”
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
Comments / 0