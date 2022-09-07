ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

Related
CUBuffs.com

Trip to Michigan State Provides Familial Connection

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Colorado junior Rachel Rosen will take a minute to soak in her surroundings when the No. 19 Buffaloes take on Michigan State on Sunday (11 a.m. MT/B1G+). Rosen had never been to Michigan before the team's trip this week, but the Hermosa Beach, Calif., native...
EAST LANSING, MI
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Fall At Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Colorado dug a big hole early and could never recover Saturday as the Buffaloes dropped a 41-10 decision to Air Force at a cool and wet Falcon Stadium. Karl Dorrell's Buffs fell to 0-2 while the Falcons improved to 2-0. Colorado fell behind early, 20-0,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Tie Rally Era Set Record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Colorado women's volleyball picked up a pair of sweeps today against Florida International and Little Rock here Friday in the Arkansas Invitational to remain undefeated. The Buffaloes (7-0) swept FIU (1-7) by a score of 25-22, 25-19, 25-18, then took down Little Rock...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Golfers Open in Second Place Tie At Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado men's golf team, fresh off a solid performance four days earlier at Notre Dame, opened up Friday in a second place tie at Air Force's Gene Miranda Invitational. The Buffaloes shot a 1-under 287, their fourth straight subpar round, and trail in-state...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Boulder, CO
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Boulder, CO
CUBuffs.com

Friday's Fast Five: Keys For Buffs At Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — After a second-half collapse last week that turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 25-point loss to TCU, the Colorado Buffaloes (0-1) need to rebound in a hurry. Saturday's matchup at 1-0 Air Force (1:30 p.m., CBS) offers that opportunity — but if the 0-1...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy