Read full article on original website
Related
CUBuffs.com
Trip to Michigan State Provides Familial Connection
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Colorado junior Rachel Rosen will take a minute to soak in her surroundings when the No. 19 Buffaloes take on Michigan State on Sunday (11 a.m. MT/B1G+). Rosen had never been to Michigan before the team's trip this week, but the Hermosa Beach, Calif., native...
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Fall At Air Force
AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Colorado dug a big hole early and could never recover Saturday as the Buffaloes dropped a 41-10 decision to Air Force at a cool and wet Falcon Stadium. Karl Dorrell's Buffs fell to 0-2 while the Falcons improved to 2-0. Colorado fell behind early, 20-0,...
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Tie Rally Era Set Record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Colorado women's volleyball picked up a pair of sweeps today against Florida International and Little Rock here Friday in the Arkansas Invitational to remain undefeated. The Buffaloes (7-0) swept FIU (1-7) by a score of 25-22, 25-19, 25-18, then took down Little Rock...
CUBuffs.com
Golfers Open in Second Place Tie At Air Force
COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado men's golf team, fresh off a solid performance four days earlier at Notre Dame, opened up Friday in a second place tie at Air Force's Gene Miranda Invitational. The Buffaloes shot a 1-under 287, their fourth straight subpar round, and trail in-state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CUBuffs.com
Friday's Fast Five: Keys For Buffs At Air Force
AIR FORCE ACADEMY — After a second-half collapse last week that turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 25-point loss to TCU, the Colorado Buffaloes (0-1) need to rebound in a hurry. Saturday's matchup at 1-0 Air Force (1:30 p.m., CBS) offers that opportunity — but if the 0-1...
Comments / 0