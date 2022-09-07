ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director

Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
NPR

Gordon Synn joins NPR as Sr Director of Partnership Development

In a note to staff, Anya Grundmann, Senior Vice President for Programming and Audience Development made the following announcement:. I am pleased to announce that Gordon Synn is joining NPR as Senior Director of Partnership Development for the content divisions. He will be leading our newly-formed content business strategy team in Programming. He started with us last week and he is working out of our LA office.
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Promotes Jacqueline Arthur to Lead Human Resources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday appointed Jacqueline Arthur, a 15-year veteran of the bank, to run human resources starting Jan. 1, the company told Reuters exclusively. Arthur, 45, will take over from Bentley de Beyer, who has been the bank's global head of human capital...
Benzinga

Lightning eMotors Announces CFO Transition

Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV, a leading provider of zero-emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Teresa Covington is retiring, effective October 2, 2022. She will continue to be available to the Company as needed through March 31, 2023. "Since joining the...
Benzinga

Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Benzinga

SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
Benzinga

Labaton Sucharow Investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") FXLV for potential violations of the federal securities laws. On July 27, 2022, F45 Training Holdings...
Benzinga

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $889,000

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $889,000. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is occupied under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% capitalization rate including near term rent increases and exclusive of transaction costs.
Benzinga

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
Benzinga

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CVNA, DDL and SMRF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Benzinga

Burger King® Announces "Reclaim the Flame" Plan to Accelerate Growth in the U.S.

Company investment of $400M over two years will increase advertising firepower; drive higher quality restaurant enhancements and remodels; and support ongoing technology and digital investments. Plan developed in collaboration with Burger King Franchisees and endorsed by more than 93% of U.S. Restaurants. MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Burger King®...
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") MGI. The investigation concerns whether...
Benzinga

Missfresh Deadline Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Missfresh To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh" or the "Company") MF and reminds investors of the September 12, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
