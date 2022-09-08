British woman, 31, ‘gang-raped on Greek island of Rhodes’

A British woman has allegedly been gang-raped at a hotel on the Greek island of Rhodes .

The 31-year-old met a group of Belgian men when she was clubbing with friends in Faliraki on Sunday, according to reports.

The group of men - thought to be aged between 30 and 35 - invited the alleged victim and her friends back to their hotel.

The woman told authorities she can consensual sex with one of the men, but was later attacked and raped by four men.

She then left the premises and returned to her own hotel by taxi before reporting the incident to the police around 7am, according to local media reports .

Konstantina Damoglidou, a senior police spokesperson, told The Times : “We continue to investigate the allegations because authorities have yet to establish that her claims are true, and thus move to arrest or remand into custody the men involved in her complaint.”

She added that authorities are waiting for findings from a forensic exam and medical tests that were requested by the alleged victim.

A detailed medical report is expected to be sent to the authorities by the end of the week.

Stelios Alexandris, a lawyer representing the four men, said they planned to prosecute the woman for making a false accusation and that the sex was consensual.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting a British woman following an incident in Rhodes and are in contact with the local authorities.”