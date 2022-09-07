ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudbury, MA

iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so

"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
BOSTON, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Battery Manufacturer to Open $45 Million Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Battery manufacturer Factorial Energy announced it would...
METHUEN, MA
country1025.com

It’s Moving Day: Goodbye Dorchester, Hello Waltham!

Moving always brings mixed feelings. Change is hard, but change is also good. It helps us grow, by learning new things, discovering new places, meeting new people and learning to adapt. Survival baby, that’s what it’s all about. If you don’t bend with the wind, your branches will break, I’ve learned these things in my life, having moved about every three years, growing up. Yes, I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic on moving day, but hopeful for the future.
WALTHAM, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
belmontonian.com

Belmont Police Chief To Parents: Don’t Drive Those Kids To School!

Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac has something to say to parents of school-age children: Tell your kids to take a walk! As in take a walk to school each day. With vehicle trips returning to pre-pandemic levels and changing traffic patterns and street repairs leading to congested roadways during weekday mornings and afternoons, MacIsaac is asking parents to consider NOT driving the kids to school.
BELMONT, MA

