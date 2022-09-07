Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Developer files plans for 124-unit apartment building where it once proposed a charter school on Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale
The Dedham developer that once would have built a charter school at the old Clay car dealership and garage on Belgrade Avenue yesterday filed detailed plans with the BPDA for a five-story residential building with 124 units and 86 parking spaces - and green space on what is now a parking lot.
Here's the beef: Developer plans 9-story building at old Fairway site on Grafton Street
WORCESTER — A Boston developer is looking to convert the site of a once-iconic Grafton Street business into a nine-story housing and commercial building. Plans to demolish the former Fairway Beef building at 44 Grafton St., presented by AKROS Development, are scheduled to go before the city Zoning Board of Appeals Monday.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition
Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com. ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans to donate portion of winnings to charity after using son’s birthdate to hit $1 million scratch ticket
They say it is better to give than receive. A Massachusetts woman is doing both after hitting it big on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kathryn McDaid has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Boston Globe
‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so
"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
One Massachusetts Town Makes The Best Small Town In the USA
Like the 80s song "Small Town" by "John Mellencamp" or that country song by "Justin Moore" - "Small Town USA." We all know a lot of people especially my age are not a fan of small towns because they claim there is nothing to do and they're "boring." Which I...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
Man hospitalized in Marlborough shortly before crews discover ‘hazardous materials’
UPDATE: The residents of the apartment complex have been let back inside the building. After arriving at the scene of a medical emergency in Marlborough Tuesday evening, first responders transported a man in his 30′s to the hospital and labeled the area a hazmat situation that has yet to be cleared at the time of writing.
The Landmark
Holden woodworker took wife’s advice: Get a hobby in retirement
HOLDEN — “I really just started woodworking last fall,” David Lovell admitted recently. “It started out by my wife, Michele, telling me I would need a hobby when I retired,” he said. Now it is taking him to craft fairs and sharing his work. “I always...
nbcboston.com
“Bar Rescue” Host Jon Taffer Opens New Taffer's Tavern In Watertown's Arsenal Yards
Looking to add another food and spirits location to enhance your dining experience? You're in luck. The reality star and hospitality expert, Jon Taffer of the hit series "Bar Rescue", opened up his second location of Taffer's Tavern. The new location is right in our back yards -- or should...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Battery Manufacturer to Open $45 Million Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Battery manufacturer Factorial Energy announced it would...
country1025.com
It’s Moving Day: Goodbye Dorchester, Hello Waltham!
Moving always brings mixed feelings. Change is hard, but change is also good. It helps us grow, by learning new things, discovering new places, meeting new people and learning to adapt. Survival baby, that’s what it’s all about. If you don’t bend with the wind, your branches will break, I’ve learned these things in my life, having moved about every three years, growing up. Yes, I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic on moving day, but hopeful for the future.
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
JetBlue Switches to Larger Plane for Daily Service Between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale
WORCESTER - Due to a higher demand in travel, JetBlue has switched to a Airbus A320 for daily service between Worcester Regional Airport and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. According to Massport, the Airbus A320 adds 28% more passenger capacity. Non-stop flights from Worcester to Fort Lauderdale depart daily at 5:50 PM....
belmontonian.com
Belmont Police Chief To Parents: Don’t Drive Those Kids To School!
Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac has something to say to parents of school-age children: Tell your kids to take a walk! As in take a walk to school each day. With vehicle trips returning to pre-pandemic levels and changing traffic patterns and street repairs leading to congested roadways during weekday mornings and afternoons, MacIsaac is asking parents to consider NOT driving the kids to school.
Mom looking for answers after her 6-year-old daughter and friend walk away from Swampscott school
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Erin Rioux is frustrated and just wants some answers. She is upset after her 6-year-old daughter and a friend were able to simply walk away unnoticed from Clarke Elementary School Thursday morning. “I feel like there should be something that they’re saying to us instead of...
