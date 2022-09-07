Read full article on original website
King Charles III praises late Queen as he is proclaimed the new monarch
King Charles III paid tribute to the reign of the late Queen, “unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion”, as he was formally declared the nation’s new monarch.During a poignant and sombre meeting of the Accession Council, the King spoke movingly about his mother and the grief his family is experiencing, but said the “sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers” had been the “greatest consolation”.Watched by the Queen, the new Prince of Wales and more than 200 privy counsellors – including six former prime ministers – the King pledged himself to the task now...
Queen death - latest: Charles to be formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony
King Charles III will be formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony today.The new monarch will not attend the ceremony at the State Apartments of St James’s Palace, and will only join after he is proclaimed monarch, at 10am, to hold his first Privy Council meeting.The historic event comes after Charles III gave a landmark address to the nation yesterday and paid tribute to his “darling Mama” the Queen, who died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” he...
New Scouts members make Promise to the King after Queen’s death
New Scout members have made the organisation’s “Promise” to the King after the death of the Queen.Jakubas Zadruzniene, 11, Napo Mensah, 11, Molly Gilles, 11, and Thomas Poole, 10, were invested as Scouts with the 32nd Chingford Group at the Fairlop Waters high ropes park in Ilford, east London on Friday evening.Young people must recite the Scouts Association’s “Promise” as they are invested into a new level of the programme, be it Beavers, Cubs or Scouts.This promise had included pledging duty to the Queen, who was patron of the organisation.But the group on Friday were among the first to make...
Bank holiday declared for date of Queen’s state funeral
The day of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday 19 September is to be a bank holiday, it has been announced.The one-off holiday was formally approved by King Charles III at his first meeting with the Privy Council in St James’s Palace in London.Acting Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt read out two draft proclamations appointing the day as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and in Scotland.Charles responded with the single word “Approved” before signing the proclamations.The move means that schools, businesses, government offices and many shops will close for the day, allowing the...
Prime Minister to attend reflection on the death of the Queen at St Paul’s
The Prime Minister will attend a service of prayer and reflection on the death of the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.Members of the royal family are not expected to attend the 6pm service which will be open to the public and broadcast live by the BBC.Audio of the King’s televised address to the nation will be played inside the cathedral if it coincides with the service.The cathedral said a total of 2,000 seats will be allocated to the public on a first-come-first-served basis.A spokeswoman for the cathedral said Liz Truss, who will deliver a reading at the service,...
