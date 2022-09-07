ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Comments / 0

Related
ucmathletics.com

No. 18 Jennies Volleyball defeats Rockhurst in Four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No. 18 Jennies (5-4, 1-0) volleyball continued their winning ways defeating Rockhurst University (7-2, 0-0) by a final score of 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 25-23) on Friday night inside the Mason-Halpin Field House. In the fourth and final set of the match, three of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ucmathletics.com

Third Quarter Dooms Mules Football in 40-32 Loss to No. 22 Washburn Thursday

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – A 21-0 outburst in the third quarter doomed Central Missouri Mules football in a 40-32 setback to the 22nd-ranked Washburn Ichabods in the 2022 home opener Thursday, Sept. 8, at Walton Stadium/Kennedy Field. The Mules (0-2, 0-2 MIAA) are scheduled to travel to second-ranked Northwest Missouri...
TOPEKA, KS
ucmathletics.com

No. 18 Jennies volleyball outlasts No. 12 Northwest Missouri in five

WARRENSBURG-Mo. – In the first home match under head coach Caitlin Peterson, the Jennies (4-4, 1-0) beat the 12th ranked Northwest Missouri Bearcats in five sets by a final of 3-2 (25-19, 25-14, 10-25, 20-25, 15-10). After UCM won the first two sets, Northwest Missouri fought their way back...
MARYVILLE, MO
Fillmore County Journal

Houston School goodbyes and hellos

As the new school year began, it was time for the Houston School Board to welcome their new assistant principal, Angela McQuinn, as she attended her first school board meeting September 1. McQuinn has her office in the East Building and serves as the principal onsite for the Summit Learning Center, but also works in all the other brick and mortar buildings of Houston School. When asked by the board how it was going, McQuinn replied, “It’s good – I’m doing good!” McQuinn, who hails from Winona, served in a similar capacity at Pacelli Catholic Schools during the 2021-2022 school year.
HOUSTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
City
Warrensburg, MO
Local
Minnesota Sports
Warrensburg, MO
Sports
wiproud.com

UW-La Crosse ranks as the fourth best small college town in the country

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Preply, an online learning platform, ranked UW-La Crosse as the fourth best small college town in the nation, out of 199 college towns included in the report. Yes, La Crosse. To rank each college town, Preply compared them across three categories: affordability, social environment,...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Renovated La Crosse landmark will be unveiled on Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse landmark is about to make its debut. The iconic Cathedral–also known as the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral–will be unveiled on Sunday. The renovation was officially completed in June, costing just over $6 million. All funds for the project came from donations. Church officials say the La Crosse community was an important part...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Sports#Men S Golf 9 7 2022#Ucm#Winona State Warriors#Muskogee Country Club
Red Wing Republican Eagle

New ship stops in Red Wing on way to New Orleans

More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi. The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans. The ship is huge, 450...
RED WING, MN
visitwinona.com

Winona: One of the 10 Most Beautiful Towns in the Midwest

According to World Atlas, an educational geography website, Winona is one of the 10 most beautiful towns in the Midwest. We couldn’t agree more. It was recognized for its location on the Mississippi River, its historic downtown, its stained glass windows and Lake Winona’s scenic park. All of these attractions and landmarks give Winona its beauty and charm. The river is “full of fun and wonder for everyone.” A walk through downtown showcases architecture from the 19th Century. Stained glass windows are featured in churches and bank buildings. Lake Lodge Recreation Center, on Lake Winona, offers kayak, canoe and stand up paddle board rentals. “Winona is a place full of fun and wonder for everyone.”
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Head-On Crash Near Winona Sends Three to Hospital

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized as the result of a head-on crash near Winona late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates a two-door car, driven by 28-year-old Mickel Frisch of Goodview, MN, was traveling south on Hwy. 43 when it collided with a northbound pick-up truck between the Winona city limits and the Hwy. 43/I-90 interchange around 10:50 a.m. Frisch and his passenger, 19-year-old Angel Wallace of Winona, were transported to a La Crosse Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
WINONA, MN
winonahealth.org

Road construction update: September 9, 2022

When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Hwy 43 project in Winona. Traffic changes and new work is starting so crews can finish in November. Traffic changes. Traffic changes on Hwy 43/Mankato...
WINONA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin experimental plane crash; 2 killed

BAY CITY, Wis. - Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
RED WING, MN
KELOLAND TV

72-year-old man identified as person killed in motorcycle crash

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man has been identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night north of Hill City. The Highway Patrol says that a 2012 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 385 when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail.
HILL CITY, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

Two Minnesotans killed in plane crash in Wisconsin

(Ellsworth, WI)--Authorities are identifying the two Minnesota men killed in a training flight plane crash in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both from Rochester, died in the crash. Deputies say it happened about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon along Wisconsin Highway 35 in a field on airport property. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
ELLSWORTH, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

The Most Popular Stand Up Comedian In Minnesota

ShaneCo - yes, the diamond company - just published a story about Minnesota's most popular stand up based on Google trends. Get the results and check out the two big-name comics that are performing in Rochester later this fall below. Two Huge Comedy Shows Planned For Rochester's Mayo Civic Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
wiproud.com

Man breaks in, stabs sleeping girl in Onalaska

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 17-year-old is facing an attempted homicide charge after law enforcement officers say he attacked a 15-year-old girl in Onalaska. According to a criminal complaint, Austin Bailey stabbed a girl multiple times who had been asleep inside a mobile home Friday morning. Bailey left...
ONALASKA, WI
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Two injured in NW Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 7. Her passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. The identities of all parties have not be released so that Rochester law enforcement...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy