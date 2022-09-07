According to World Atlas, an educational geography website, Winona is one of the 10 most beautiful towns in the Midwest. We couldn’t agree more. It was recognized for its location on the Mississippi River, its historic downtown, its stained glass windows and Lake Winona’s scenic park. All of these attractions and landmarks give Winona its beauty and charm. The river is “full of fun and wonder for everyone.” A walk through downtown showcases architecture from the 19th Century. Stained glass windows are featured in churches and bank buildings. Lake Lodge Recreation Center, on Lake Winona, offers kayak, canoe and stand up paddle board rentals. “Winona is a place full of fun and wonder for everyone.”

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO