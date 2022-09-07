Read full article on original website
Related
ucmathletics.com
No. 18 Jennies Volleyball defeats Rockhurst in Four
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No. 18 Jennies (5-4, 1-0) volleyball continued their winning ways defeating Rockhurst University (7-2, 0-0) by a final score of 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 25-23) on Friday night inside the Mason-Halpin Field House. In the fourth and final set of the match, three of the...
ucmathletics.com
Third Quarter Dooms Mules Football in 40-32 Loss to No. 22 Washburn Thursday
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – A 21-0 outburst in the third quarter doomed Central Missouri Mules football in a 40-32 setback to the 22nd-ranked Washburn Ichabods in the 2022 home opener Thursday, Sept. 8, at Walton Stadium/Kennedy Field. The Mules (0-2, 0-2 MIAA) are scheduled to travel to second-ranked Northwest Missouri...
ucmathletics.com
No. 18 Jennies volleyball outlasts No. 12 Northwest Missouri in five
WARRENSBURG-Mo. – In the first home match under head coach Caitlin Peterson, the Jennies (4-4, 1-0) beat the 12th ranked Northwest Missouri Bearcats in five sets by a final of 3-2 (25-19, 25-14, 10-25, 20-25, 15-10). After UCM won the first two sets, Northwest Missouri fought their way back...
Fillmore County Journal
Houston School goodbyes and hellos
As the new school year began, it was time for the Houston School Board to welcome their new assistant principal, Angela McQuinn, as she attended her first school board meeting September 1. McQuinn has her office in the East Building and serves as the principal onsite for the Summit Learning Center, but also works in all the other brick and mortar buildings of Houston School. When asked by the board how it was going, McQuinn replied, “It’s good – I’m doing good!” McQuinn, who hails from Winona, served in a similar capacity at Pacelli Catholic Schools during the 2021-2022 school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
wiproud.com
UW-La Crosse ranks as the fourth best small college town in the country
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Preply, an online learning platform, ranked UW-La Crosse as the fourth best small college town in the nation, out of 199 college towns included in the report. Yes, La Crosse. To rank each college town, Preply compared them across three categories: affordability, social environment,...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Renovated La Crosse landmark will be unveiled on Sunday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse landmark is about to make its debut. The iconic Cathedral–also known as the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral–will be unveiled on Sunday. The renovation was officially completed in June, costing just over $6 million. All funds for the project came from donations. Church officials say the La Crosse community was an important part...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Wing Republican Eagle
New ship stops in Red Wing on way to New Orleans
More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi. The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans. The ship is huge, 450...
visitwinona.com
Winona: One of the 10 Most Beautiful Towns in the Midwest
According to World Atlas, an educational geography website, Winona is one of the 10 most beautiful towns in the Midwest. We couldn’t agree more. It was recognized for its location on the Mississippi River, its historic downtown, its stained glass windows and Lake Winona’s scenic park. All of these attractions and landmarks give Winona its beauty and charm. The river is “full of fun and wonder for everyone.” A walk through downtown showcases architecture from the 19th Century. Stained glass windows are featured in churches and bank buildings. Lake Lodge Recreation Center, on Lake Winona, offers kayak, canoe and stand up paddle board rentals. “Winona is a place full of fun and wonder for everyone.”
Head-On Crash Near Winona Sends Three to Hospital
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized as the result of a head-on crash near Winona late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates a two-door car, driven by 28-year-old Mickel Frisch of Goodview, MN, was traveling south on Hwy. 43 when it collided with a northbound pick-up truck between the Winona city limits and the Hwy. 43/I-90 interchange around 10:50 a.m. Frisch and his passenger, 19-year-old Angel Wallace of Winona, were transported to a La Crosse Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
winonahealth.org
Road construction update: September 9, 2022
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Hwy 43 project in Winona. Traffic changes and new work is starting so crews can finish in November. Traffic changes. Traffic changes on Hwy 43/Mankato...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin experimental plane crash; 2 killed
BAY CITY, Wis. - Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
KELOLAND TV
72-year-old man identified as person killed in motorcycle crash
HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man has been identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night north of Hill City. The Highway Patrol says that a 2012 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 385 when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two Minnesotans killed in plane crash in Wisconsin
(Ellsworth, WI)--Authorities are identifying the two Minnesota men killed in a training flight plane crash in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both from Rochester, died in the crash. Deputies say it happened about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon along Wisconsin Highway 35 in a field on airport property. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
Village of Trempealeau, ORA Trails break ground on new bike park
VILLAGE OF TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — Officials broke ground on a new bike park in Trempealeau Wednesday. Along with ORA trails, village officials celebrated the project’s kick off that begins with soil deliveries and excavation this weekend. The new bike park will be built at the greenspace located next to the Trempealeau Municipal Pool.
The Most Popular Stand Up Comedian In Minnesota
ShaneCo - yes, the diamond company - just published a story about Minnesota's most popular stand up based on Google trends. Get the results and check out the two big-name comics that are performing in Rochester later this fall below. Two Huge Comedy Shows Planned For Rochester's Mayo Civic Center.
wiproud.com
Man breaks in, stabs sleeping girl in Onalaska
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 17-year-old is facing an attempted homicide charge after law enforcement officers say he attacked a 15-year-old girl in Onalaska. According to a criminal complaint, Austin Bailey stabbed a girl multiple times who had been asleep inside a mobile home Friday morning. Bailey left...
Police identify two killed in Tuesday plane crash
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims who died in a small plane crash in Bay City, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Two injured in NW Rochester crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 7. Her passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. The identities of all parties have not be released so that Rochester law enforcement...
Comments / 0