The Independent

Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?

It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
investing.com

Bitcoin Outpacing Ethereum Ahead Of The Merge

Bitcoin is outperforming Ethereum despite the Merge approaching fast. Bitcoin’s dominance surged after hitting crucial support, and ETH/BTC seems to have topped at range high. If crypto history is any indication, Ethereum’s merge could be a sell the news type of event. Bitcoin has outpaced Ethereum over the...
CoinTelegraph

While the banks were closed, Bitcoin reached 5,000 days online

The world's largest cryptocurrency reached a milestone on Monday, Sept. 12 — Bitcoin (BTC) celebrated 5,000 days of uptime. The network has functioned almost without a hiccup for 13.69 years. In Bitcoin speak, the blockchain has been online, confirming a valid block of transactions every 10 minutes, on average,...
forkast.news

Ethereum has had problems since its inception. Will the ‘Merge’ solve them?

As the world contends with Ethereum’s imminent ‘Merge,’ various narratives around the trajectory of the world’s second-largest blockchain have emerged over the past weeks, with the most prominent one being the potential of a proof-of-work (PoW) fork to save Ethereum miners from becoming obsolete. Propped up...
investing.com

Everything you want to know about the Ethereum merge, but didn't know to ask

© Reuters. Everything you want to know about the Ethereum merge, but didn't know to ask. Formerly known as Ethereum 2.0, the Ethereum merge will happen in a matter of days. What does this all mean? Here's a comprehensive breakdown of what the merge is, security concerns, shortcomings and how it affects investors.
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Eyes $1.8K Days Before Merge, BTC Steady Above $21K (Market Watch)

Just days ahead of the much-anticipated Merge event, ETH is close to breaking down the $1,800 barrier. After the recent volatility, bitcoin seems calmer today but still stands tall above $21,000. Tezos is among the best performers from the mid-cap alts, while Ethereum continues to march towards $1,800 ahead of...
investing.com

What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday

© Reuters. What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday. The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the...
investing.com

150,811 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

© Reuters. 150,811 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets. What happened: $259,795,022 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xb9711550ec6dc977f26b73809a2d6791c0f0e9c8. $259 million worth of Ethereum was sent to...
