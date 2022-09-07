Hawthorne Elementary School closes after 93 years of educating thousands of students on Elkhart’s south side. The question is Why?. The plans to close Hawthorne were revealed in January by the district; many meetings were held on the topic in February and March. On Apr. 12, 2022, the school board held a vote on the future of Hawthorne. Despite a vocal protest of staff, students, parents, and community members, the final vote was 5-2 in favor of closing and repurposing the K-6 building.

ELKHART, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO