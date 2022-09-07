Read full article on original website
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
ehsnewsmagazine.org
Hawthorne Elementary: Its Legacy Remains
Hawthorne Elementary School closes after 93 years of educating thousands of students on Elkhart’s south side. The question is Why?. The plans to close Hawthorne were revealed in January by the district; many meetings were held on the topic in February and March. On Apr. 12, 2022, the school board held a vote on the future of Hawthorne. Despite a vocal protest of staff, students, parents, and community members, the final vote was 5-2 in favor of closing and repurposing the K-6 building.
Muncie, Elkhart schools announce pay raises for substitutes
Facing a shrinking pool of substitute teachers, a few school districts in Indiana have announced major pay raises to entice subs with teaching experience back to the classroom. Last month, Elkhart Community Schools announced a $350 full day rate for teachers who have retired from the district, as well as $300 for all other retired teachers, up from $145 last year.And Muncie Community Schools announced it will double the daily rate for...
portagenorthernlight.com
Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall
The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
WNDU
Dowagiac student suspended after making threats to middle school
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac student is in trouble after allegedly making online threats against the middle school. Police searched the child’s home, but did not find any weapons. The investigation continued resulting in the student being suspended from school until further notice. In a letter to...
95.3 MNC
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
22 WSBT
South Bend officials concerned over no-show developer
South Bend, Ind. — After a developer received $5 million in South Bend taxpayer dollars, city leaders are now skeptical that he will meet a deadline for a project that would bring a grocery store downtown. WSBT learned developer Dave Matthews was a no-show at today's redevelopment commission meeting.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw PD Announces Promotions
The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
WIBC.com
Maconaquah Superintendent Resigns After Arrest
FULTON, Ind.–The superintendent of Maconaquah schools in Fulton, resigned Sunday. James M. Callane, 53, of Peru, is accused of leaving the scene of a wreck that happened in Fulton County, Saturday afternoon. He’s also charged with drunk driving. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Dept. did not give a blood...
WNDU
Officials push for progress on grocery store development in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting and there could be a high price to pay if downtown South Bend doesn’t get a grocery store by the end of the year. “We’re now a year and a half past the deadline to finish...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
WNDU
Elkhart County Commissioner on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism.
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
harborcountry-news.com
Snowmobile Watercross returns to NIMBY Pond
BARODA — After a two-year hiatus the snowmobiles were back at NIMBY Pond. A snowmobile watercross competition took place Saturday, Sept. 3, complete with all of the sights and sounds of past NIMBY Pond race days (including “Another One Bites the Dust” playing on the loudspeakers when a sinker had to be retrieved).
nwi.life
Interventional cardiologist joins Franciscan Physician Network
Kamel Sadat, MD, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network at the Franciscan Health Heart Center Michigan City. Dr. Sadat received his training at INESSM Algiers, Algeria. His residency was at St. Joseph Hospital, University of Illinois at Chicago and his fellowships were at West Virginia University, the University of Birmingham at Alabama, the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and Houston Methodist Hospital.
22 WSBT
Neighbors give additional details on 14-year-old killed in Mishawaka
Mishawaka, Ind. — New details from neighbors who were home the night a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Mishawaka last Friday. Many questions remain— like what led up to the shooting. Police aren’t sharing much information. Neighbors all say they saw 2 to 3 teens playing...
abc57.com
5th Quarter Bus hosts Irish fans and football legends
If you're not at a tailgate or heading to the stadium for the game, what better place to cheer on the Irish… than a bus?. This isn't just any bus. It's a 1978 Concord school bus transformed into a Fighting Irish paradise. "Well the 5th Quarter came about, I...
abc57.com
Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
rvbusiness.com
Coachmen’s Mike Bear Reflects on Life After a Long RV Career
After retiring from a successful 34-year career in the RV industry – for the past 14 years as the general manager of Coachmen’s Class C Divisions 210 & 215 – Mike Bear is planning to spend some time aboard a different type of “recreational vehicle.”. Bear,...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man convicted of wire fraud
Junaid Gulzar, 32 years old, of Goshen, was found guilty following a 3-day jury trial in U.S. District Court. The jury found Gulzar guilty on all three counts of wire fraud as charged in the Indictment. It was alleged that from January 2021 through July 2021, Gulzar devised a scheme...
WNDU
Benton Harbor considering honoring one of it’s earliest Black entrepreneurs with park renaming
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City leaders are moving one step closer to renaming Broadway Park to honor one of the earliest known Black leaders in the town. The group, Neighbors Organizing Against Racism, already honored June Woods by dedicating a float to him during 2022′s Juneteenth parade.
