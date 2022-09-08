ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hometown Hero: Philadelphia Homeless Outreach helping those in need for 17 years

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Irene and Les Zan and their Philadelphia Homeless Outreach have been helping to feed and clothe homeless individuals in the city of Philadelphia for over 17 years.

The inspiration for the idea came from her son and daughter-in-law.

"One Christmas Eve they made sandwiches and baked chocolate chip cookies and got together a lot of blankets and ski clothes," Irene said.

The pair knew that it was their calling and decided to do something. They started assembling bags filled with food and clothes and hand-delivered them to the homeless in Philadelphia.

As the idea grew, the two started receiving help from volunteers around the area, mostly members of their church, Great Valley Presbyterian.

The church became the primary location for assembling these bags until Hurricane Ida flooded their kitchen.

Pre-COVID, the group would set up tables packed with essentials and hot meals. Hundreds of homeless would line up to graciously accept whatever the group had to offer.

"They are really grateful. They are very grateful, you have no idea, and so happy when you engage in conversation with them," Irene said.

For now, Irene has been assembling bags and sandwiches out of her home.

Currently, the group drives around and hand delivers the bags to whoever seems to need one.

The hope is that when the pandemic halts, they will resume their large table distribution.

"As long as God gives me two legs to walk and the energy and my health, I will do it as long as I possibly can," says Irene.

