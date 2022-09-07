ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

New season for UCF men's club soccer brings a new president

After years of service to the team, Evan Walker became the president of UCF men's club soccer team right before the start of the season. The senior kinesiology major said he earned his chance to lead the team after moving up the ranks, going from player to risk manager and president.
UCF football offense pecked apart by Louisville Cardinals

With 10:58 to go in the second quarter, UCF junior safety Quadric Bullard forced a fumble on a leaping University of Louisville player. The ball was quickly recovered by senior Divaad Wilson, setting the Knights' (1-1) offense up with good field position at the 43-yard line. The offense failed to capitalize, and not for the last time.
Buy versus Rent: UCF students share preferences, advice for textbook shopping

The time of the year has come again where students have to decide between renting and buying their textbooks, and there are more factors involved than just affordability. Brandon Zabawa, a computer science major, said he buys textbooks related to his major because coding never changes. Although owning books allows him to go back and refer to them, he said he gets better use out of his textbooks when he rents.
UCF Honors Congress hosts first Teddy Bear Extravaganza, raises donations for Knight-Thon

The UCF Honors Congress held its first-ever Teddy Bear Extravaganza on Tuesday. Jean Guadalupe, Honors Congress director of philanthropy and event coordinator, said the purpose of the teddy bear-making event was to celebrate the National Teddy Bear Day on Friday, commemorate a symbol of comfort and joy for students and raise funds for Knight-Thon.
