The time of the year has come again where students have to decide between renting and buying their textbooks, and there are more factors involved than just affordability. Brandon Zabawa, a computer science major, said he buys textbooks related to his major because coding never changes. Although owning books allows him to go back and refer to them, he said he gets better use out of his textbooks when he rents.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO