Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF flag football holds record-setting tryouts following national championship
Flashes of pink football gear and ponytails flying in the humid autumn air stick out in the male-dominated fields of the Recreation and Wellness Center Park, but the women’s flag football team isn’t fazed. The team kicked off its first season as an official sports club on Wednesday...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
New season for UCF men's club soccer brings a new president
After years of service to the team, Evan Walker became the president of UCF men's club soccer team right before the start of the season. The senior kinesiology major said he earned his chance to lead the team after moving up the ranks, going from player to risk manager and president.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF football offense pecked apart by Louisville Cardinals
With 10:58 to go in the second quarter, UCF junior safety Quadric Bullard forced a fumble on a leaping University of Louisville player. The ball was quickly recovered by senior Divaad Wilson, setting the Knights' (1-1) offense up with good field position at the 43-yard line. The offense failed to capitalize, and not for the last time.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Buy versus Rent: UCF students share preferences, advice for textbook shopping
The time of the year has come again where students have to decide between renting and buying their textbooks, and there are more factors involved than just affordability. Brandon Zabawa, a computer science major, said he buys textbooks related to his major because coding never changes. Although owning books allows him to go back and refer to them, he said he gets better use out of his textbooks when he rents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF Honors Congress hosts first Teddy Bear Extravaganza, raises donations for Knight-Thon
The UCF Honors Congress held its first-ever Teddy Bear Extravaganza on Tuesday. Jean Guadalupe, Honors Congress director of philanthropy and event coordinator, said the purpose of the teddy bear-making event was to celebrate the National Teddy Bear Day on Friday, commemorate a symbol of comfort and joy for students and raise funds for Knight-Thon.
Comments / 0