Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: CyHawk trophy comes back to Ames
Throughout the week, all the talk has been about the annual CyHawk series. In the 69th meeting between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State traveled the 128 miles to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. It was Iowa State’s first appearance at Kinnick since 2018. With multiple...
Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming
Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 10 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: Big Ten Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowIowa State: Some solid early returns on the Cyclones' new offense, especially ...
Iowa State Daily
‘When we needed it the most’: Iowa State wins mistake-filled CyHawk battle
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Cyclones were on a six-game losing streak going into Saturday’s CyHawk matchup. Not only that, they hadn’t come away with a win in the series in the Matt Campbell era. It’s obvious something needed to change. One big issue for the...
Iowa State Daily
Reliving the final seconds through the eyes of the Cyclones
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In Kinnick Stadium, which holds 69,250 fans, there was not a seat left to spare. Fans on both sides of the rivalry filled the seats in Iowa City, Iowa, as the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes were set to battle. It was the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State Daily
Gridiron Staff Picks: CyHawk
Andrew Harrington, sports editor (1-0) The Cyclones have faced two major hurdles over the last couple of years. The first hurdle was offensive struggles in the opening week, and the team got passed that, putting up 42 points. The other hurdle is the six-game losing streak that the Cyclones currently...
Iowa State Daily
Defenses ready to battle in annual CyHawk game
For the first time since 2018, the Cyclones will take the field at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, in hopes of toppling the Hawkeyes in the annual CyHawk game on Saturday. Iowa State is in a bit of a drought in the CyHawk series, with the last win coming in 2014. Iowa also leads the all-time record in the exchange with 46 wins to Iowa State’s 22.
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Iowa State earns another home victory against Wright State
After a high-energy win over Iowa Friday night, Iowa State parlayed its CyHawk success with another home victory Saturday afternoon. The Cyclones took down Wright State in four sets, maintaining control throughout the match. The win secured a sweep for Iowa State in its home event, keeping the Cyclones undefeated in Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State Daily
Players to Watch: CyHawk
Iowa State: Xavier Hutchinson (WR) For just the first game of the season, Xavier Hutchison has already made an impact for the Iowa State team. Those that watched Saturday’s game against Southeast Missouri State saw history being made. Hutchinson made strong connections with new starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa State Daily
Hilton crowd helps Iowa State secure CyHawk win
Fans from across the state streamed into Hilton Coliseum to watch Iowa State face Iowa in an intense Friday night CyHawk match. The Cyclones had already taken down Drake earlier in the week and aimed to beat an in-state rival for a second straight home victory. “Let’s go state” echoed...
Iowa State Daily
Cyclone men’s golf right back to work for Gopher Invitational
The Iowa State men’s golf travels up north to the University of Minnesota for the Gopher Invitational from Sept. 11-12. The Cyclones coming off an 11th place finish at the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Indiana, look to make improvements from last week. Sophomore Luke Gutschewski led the...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa, ISU & UNI release enrollment data for 2022
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa all released enrollment data for this school year. Iowa welcomed the third-largest incoming first-year students. 5,178 first-year students are now studying at Iowa. Only 2016 (5,643 students) and 2015 (5,241) saw more first-year students.
northwoodsleague.com
Saturday’s Football Gamewatch Cancelled
Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s annual Iowa/Iowa State football watch party at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium has been cancelled. The Bucks encourage you to watch the game at one of our fine eating & drinking establishment sponsors: https://northwoodsleague.com/waterloo-bucks/community/where-to-eat-and-drink/
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weareiowa.com
'Friday Night Blitz' Part 6 (Sept. 9, 2022)
Bondurant takes home a 48-7 victory against Gilbert and ACGC bests Des Moines Christian with a final score of 32-27. Also, Local 5 names Fan of the Game.
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
KCCI.com
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
Comments / 0