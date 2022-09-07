Read full article on original website
Related
Penn
IUP installs Narcan around campus, provides safety measure to students
“IUP has installed several Naloxone (Narcan) boxes across campus,” reads an email from IUP’s Pathfinder. These locations include the lobbies of most residence halls, the lobby of the Health and Well-Being Center and certain areas in the Hadley Union Building (HUB). Narcan is the lifesaving drug that is used to treat the effects of an opioid overdose until paramedics arrive. The drug is administered in the victim’s nose as a nasal spray.
Penn
IUP awarded $1 million grant for STEAM initiatives
IUP was awarded a $1 million project, as part of a grant awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) under the Build Back Better (BBB) Regional Challenge. The BBB Regional Challenge is a part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which aims to “boost economic recovery from the pandemic and rebuild American communities, including those grappling with decades of disinvestment,” per the EDA website.
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
butlerradio.com
Butler Health System To Administer New Vaccine Booster
The Butler Health System will administer the updated COVID vaccine booster shots starting today. Recently the CDC recommended that people 12 years and older who have received a primary vaccination and first booster at least two months ago should receive the new booster. This new booster targets the Omicron BA.4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Pennsylvania teachers getting paid at best rate in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania teachers are getting paid at a better rate than at all the other states and Washington, D.C., according to a new study from business.org. The study compared average teacher pay in each state to the average of all other occupations. Numbers show Commonwealth teachers earn 28.5% more than the average worker.
bobscaping.com
Childhood Cancer Study near Fracking in S.W. Pennsylvania
On Wednesday October 5, 2022 community members and reporters are invited to hear about the progress that has been made and ask questions about the Childhood Cancer Study being conducted by researchers at PITT. Center for Coalfield Justice (CCJ) hosts meeting. CCJ will host a panel discussion with the PA...
Duquesne University renames law school after getting huge donation
Thomas Kline is a well-known trial lawyer, who recently made a $50 million donation. It’s the largest donation in university history.
Direct care counselors accused of assaulting patient in Allegheny County
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Two direct support counselors were arrested for allegedly assaulting a patient with intellectual disabilities.August Young and Eric Walker are accused of using a metal rod to assault the patient on Nov. 2 of last year, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday after an investigation with North Versailles police. Investigators said neither Young nor Walker reported the incident, and the patient's injuries weren't discovered until after another direct support counselor found severe bruising. The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the attorney general's office said. Young and Walker worked for Taylor Maleski Home, which the attorney general's office said provides supportive home services to people with intellectual disabilities in Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.Both have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy. Young is also charged with aggravated assault and abuse of a care-dependent person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Controversial homecoming proposal in Pine-Richland School District circulating on social media
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A ‘homecoming proposal’ lit a fire in some students and families in the Pine-Richland School District. That invitation to the homecoming dance is now making rounds on social media and reads:. “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white,...
Westmoreland Democrats say concerns abound as November election nears
Anger and discord among voters has made the campaign season leading up to the November general election a potential safety hazard for members of her party, Westmoreland County’s Democratic Committee chairwoman said Thursday. “It is not easy to be a Democrat in Westmoreland County, and it’s not always safe,”...
Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
Remains discovered in Somerset County match DNA of missing woman
BROTHERSVALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have confirmed that remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman missing since August. According to Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the remains were found on property on Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas. After...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvpublic.org
Encore: What Is Appalachia? We Asked People From Around The Region. Here's What They Said
This week, we’re revisiting our episode “What Is Appalachia?” from December 2021. Appalachia connects mountainous parts of the South, the Midwest, the Rust belt and even the Northeast. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) defined the boundaries for Appalachia in 1965 with the creation of the Appalachian Regional...
2 local caregivers arrested, accused of beating man with disabilities with metal rod
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — “It’s sickening, it’s ridiculous. It’s one of the worst things in the world I can think about,” Lu Randall with the Autism Connection of Pennsylvania said. Randall is disturbed by the two Allegheny County caretakers that are facing charges after...
educationsnapshots.com
Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School
DRAW Collective completed the Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School with a strong indoor-outdoor connection in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. The design team for Franklin Regional’s Intermediate School sought to blend the new building with the natural surroundings and preserve the natural riparian buffer and extend it through the interior of the building. The interior finishes were selected to embrace nature with a flooring pattern that creates a flowing stream to define the circulation through the building incorporated with Islands of green to define student activity or small-group instructional spaces.
Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report
Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
Clearfield County to host auction for injured fire chief
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire. On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn […]
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
The Milkshake Factory joins tenant lineup at The Piazza in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — For those who will be visiting The Piazza at South Fayette for a bite to eat at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Primanti Bros. or Raising Cane’s, look no further for dessert. Burns Scalo Real Estate, the developer behind the new shopping and dining destination...
Comments / 0