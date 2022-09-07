ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

IUP installs Narcan around campus, provides safety measure to students

“IUP has installed several Naloxone (Narcan) boxes across campus,” reads an email from IUP’s Pathfinder. These locations include the lobbies of most residence halls, the lobby of the Health and Well-Being Center and certain areas in the Hadley Union Building (HUB). Narcan is the lifesaving drug that is used to treat the effects of an opioid overdose until paramedics arrive. The drug is administered in the victim’s nose as a nasal spray.
IUP awarded $1 million grant for STEAM initiatives

IUP was awarded a $1 million project, as part of a grant awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) under the Build Back Better (BBB) Regional Challenge. The BBB Regional Challenge is a part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which aims to “boost economic recovery from the pandemic and rebuild American communities, including those grappling with decades of disinvestment,” per the EDA website.
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Butler Health System To Administer New Vaccine Booster

The Butler Health System will administer the updated COVID vaccine booster shots starting today. Recently the CDC recommended that people 12 years and older who have received a primary vaccination and first booster at least two months ago should receive the new booster. This new booster targets the Omicron BA.4...
Childhood Cancer Study near Fracking in S.W. Pennsylvania

On Wednesday October 5, 2022 community members and reporters are invited to hear about the progress that has been made and ask questions about the Childhood Cancer Study being conducted by researchers at PITT. Center for Coalfield Justice (CCJ) hosts meeting. CCJ will host a panel discussion with the PA...
Direct care counselors accused of assaulting patient in Allegheny County

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Two direct support counselors were arrested for allegedly assaulting a patient with intellectual disabilities.August Young and Eric Walker are accused of using a metal rod to assault the patient on Nov. 2 of last year, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday after an investigation with North Versailles police.  Investigators said neither Young nor Walker reported the incident, and the patient's injuries weren't discovered until after another direct support counselor found severe bruising. The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the attorney general's office said. Young and Walker worked for Taylor Maleski Home, which the attorney general's office said provides supportive home services to people with intellectual disabilities in Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.Both have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy. Young is also charged with aggravated assault and abuse of a care-dependent person. 
Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School

DRAW Collective completed the Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School with a strong indoor-outdoor connection in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. The design team for Franklin Regional’s Intermediate School sought to blend the new building with the natural surroundings and preserve the natural riparian buffer and extend it through the interior of the building. The interior finishes were selected to embrace nature with a flooring pattern that creates a flowing stream to define the circulation through the building incorporated with Islands of green to define student activity or small-group instructional spaces.
Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report

Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

