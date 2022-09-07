Read full article on original website
Corn Man likes to fish
BULLHEAD CITY — Striper fishing remains solid, both on Lake Mohave and along the shores of the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area. Mark "Corn Man" Osgood provided the most recent evidence, bringing in a 9.22-pound, 31-inch striper. "In this case, he was up on Lake Mohave using...
Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday
BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
Mohave Valley, AZ: Volunteers wanted for Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Halloween Carnival 2022.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Picture: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Courtesy):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department is planning for their Halloween Carnival 2022 that will happen on Friday, October 21st, 2022. The event held inside Fire Station 81 located at 1451 Willow Drive just west of...
Bullhead City power restored; cooling center closing￼￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Cooling Center, 2285 Trane Road, will close at 4 p.m. today, Sept. 9. According to Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC), power has now been restored to all residential MEC members. Water was restored on Wednesday afternoon. “The entire community is so grateful for all the...
Bullhead Parkway closed for repairs today
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City is advising motorists that the Bullhead Parkway will be closed in both directions from North Oatman Road to Silver Creek Road from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. today, Thursday, September 8 The closure is for crews to safely and efficiently work on electrical pole repairs.
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 at all their fire stations during the morning on Sunday.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 at all their fire stations on Sunday, September 11th, 2022. The community is invited to participate and come together as we all remember the lives taken away 21 years...
Bullhead City electric, water update￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City continued to hand out free cases of water at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, until 8 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Sept. 7. WestCare, Food for Families and St. Margaret Mary’s Food Bank will also be at Community Park passing out food, while supplies last, to those impacted by the power and water outage. More than 300 vehicles have gone through the water and food distribution event.
Arizona storm causes a blackout, leaving residents vulnerable to nearly triple-digit heat wave
Crews were scrambling Monday to repair 50 power poles toppled by a wind storm in Bullhead City, resulting in a blackout for most of its 40,000 residents. Officials in the northwestern Arizona city said a storm packing wind gusts of 60 mph hit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There were no...
St. Mary’s sends food, water to families impacted by storm in Bullhead City
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a damaging storm last Sunday knocked out power for most of Bullhead City and surrounding communities, a valley-based food bank is providing food for those in need. On Tuesday, St. Mary’s Food Bank dispatched a refrigerated tractor-trailer truck packed with more than 20,000 pounds of...
Powerful Dust Storm Causes Outage In Lake Havasu And Throughout Mohave County Amid Heatwave
As of 9:20 a.m., Monday morning, some Lake Havasu City residents were still without electricity after a powerful wind dust storm and heavy rain caused a power outage leaving parts of Lake Havasu and Mohave County without power for several hours Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, powerful wind...
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread power, water outages in Bullhead City
Severe thunderstorm damage caused a city-wide power outage in Bullhead City.
Kingman Crossing project plans well underway
KINGMAN – The Interstate 40 Kingman Crossing Traffic Interchange project was the focus of a brief update at the September 6 Kingman City council meeting. City Manager Ron Foggin said the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) this month is expected to offer comment and approve the 30% project design submitted by the AECOM engineering firm.
Bullhead City food distribution Saturday
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City community is holding a free food distribution to help those residents impacted by the recent power outages. The food distribution will be a drive-through event in the Bullhead City Council Chambers parking lot, 1255 Marina Blvd, on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. To allow the process to run as quickly and smoothly as possible, please remain in your vehicles as volunteers will bring the food bags to your cars. There is no sign-up necessary and no pre-qualifications are required. This will be on a first come first served basis until supplies last.
Gas prices drop slightly across the country, but not in Arizona
The global demand for oil is falling, which has caused a slight decrease in gas prices in other parts of the country. However, Arizona isn't following that trend. John Treanor is a spokesperson with AAA Arizona. "Right now, the national average is still going down," he said. "[It's] $3.75 a...
Northwestern Arizona communities still experiencing power outages after storm
Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and other communities are still without power in some locations after weekend storms. Trisha Hendricks has an update for Sept. 6.
Bullhead City power restoration update
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) reports to Bullhead City that the power company expects to restore service to the following neighborhoods mid-to-late day today, Tuesday, Sept. 6; Loredo Village, Fox Creek, and Laughlin Ranch. Emergency Cooling Stations are open at Sunrise Elementary School, 2645 Landon Dr, Fort...
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Severe thunderstorm with blowing dust leaves some damages and knocked off power to community.
Source: National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Nevada (Information) Needles, California: A severe thunderstorm with blowing dust left some damages and knocked off power to community. The severe thunderstorm arrived to the area at around 7:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Video: ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez. ZachNews Photojournalist...
Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼
KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
Storm leaves Bullhead City residents without power for nearly 24 hours
Thousands are still without power in Bullhead City, Arizona. Power has been restored to Northern and Southern parts of Bullhead City as well as areas close to Silver Creek and Arriba.
Repairs underway but outages still present in Bullhead and Lake Havasu cities
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Residents in the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City areas are dealing with power outages after a heavy windstorm caused damage in the tri-state area. Some residents in Bullhead City are still without power, but can expect power to be restored soon, city officials...
