Walworth, Brule, Jackson among SD counties with sobriety checkpoints scheduled in September
South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced its sobriety checkpoint schedule for September. September checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Walworth, Brule, Jackson, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Fall River, Jerauld, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington and Roberts. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to...
Walworth County Commission denies a variance request on grain bins
Acting as the Planning and Zoning Board, the Walworth County Commissioners, at their meeting on Thursday, September 8th, denied a variance request from a Walworth County resident for the construction of grain bins that are not in compliance with the ordinance setbacks. The issue will be re-visited at a future meeting.
