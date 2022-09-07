Read full article on original website
The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the reigning-champion Los Angeles Rams. Nick Wright and his "committee" debuted their Week 1 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First." His beloved Kansas City Chiefs stood alone at the top when Wright last conducted this exercise just after Super Bowl LVI. How much has changed in seven months?
The Cleveland Browns were one of the biggest storylines of the offseason specifically around the quarterback position. Early reports at the NFL combine were that the team would build around QB Baker Mayfield unless a clear upgrade was available. Shortly after, the team pursued QB Deshaun Watson, flying down to...
The Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers open their regular seasons Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Browns vs. Panthers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Browns made big...
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Lamar Jackson has passed on the Baltimore Ravens’ latest contract extension offer and will play out the final year of
In a 41-28 win at rival Stanford on Saturday, No. 10 USC was led by the impressive Caleb Williams and looked like it might be the nation's top team.
Many pundits believe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's 16-year streak of never having a losing season in Pittsburgh is over. NFL.com columnist and CBS Sports host Adam Schein isn't one of them. “I don't know if this team will hit the postseason, but I do know one thing: Tomlin's non-losing streak...
STILLWATER, Oklahoma — Elijhah Badger was one of four four-star wide receivers the Arizona State Sun Devils signed in their 2020 high school class. It may have taken longer than any had hoped but the Northern California native appears to be on the verge of delivering on his potential. The Sun Devils lost to No. 11 Oklahoma State 34-17 Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium but Badger came up big with six catches for 91 yards, highlighted by...
