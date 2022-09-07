The Alaska Mariculture Cluster is one of 21 winners of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Funded by the American Rescue Plan and administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), the Regional Challenge is awarding approximately $49 million in grants to the Alaska Mariculture Cluster, led by the Southeast Conference, to catalyze a sustainable mariculture industry in Alaska.

