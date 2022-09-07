ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dalton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Dalton, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Killbuck Savings Bank Co. Student of the Week: Madison Hofstetter

Family: Mom, Laura, Dad, Jon, Sisters, Jamie 9th, Tricia 7th, Marlea 4th, Becca 1st; Pets: Dog, Bella. Reason for nomination: Maddy is very sweet and kind. She always tries her best at her school work and has a good attitude towards school. She is willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed. She comes to school each day with a smile on her face and ready to tackle the day. She is a joy to have in our school.
KILLBUCK, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

One dead in New Philadelphia crash

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are investigating a fatal car crash in New Philadelphia that happened Thursday The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the vehicle, operated by 68-year-old Rhonda Horner, was traveling northbound on State Route 800 when the crash happened. She was transported from the scene to Autumn Hospital where she was pronounced dead. […]
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Bears#Smithville Invitational
Farm and Dairy

Machine shop equipment, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Preview/Pickup Location: 603 Shorb Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703 Directions. : From downtown Canton, take Tuscarawas St. west to Fulton Rd. and north to 5th St. then right or take Shorb Ave. south of 12th St. to auction. Preview: Monday – September...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway. The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m....
MEDINA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy