4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
WKYC
Iconic Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams gives update
'I can’t quit. That’s when you lose is when you quit. I have too much to do and too much to look forward to.'
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
whbc.com
Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
daltonkidronnews.com
Killbuck Savings Bank Co. Student of the Week: Madison Hofstetter
Family: Mom, Laura, Dad, Jon, Sisters, Jamie 9th, Tricia 7th, Marlea 4th, Becca 1st; Pets: Dog, Bella. Reason for nomination: Maddy is very sweet and kind. She always tries her best at her school work and has a good attitude towards school. She is willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed. She comes to school each day with a smile on her face and ready to tackle the day. She is a joy to have in our school.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
One dead in New Philadelphia crash
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are investigating a fatal car crash in New Philadelphia that happened Thursday The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the vehicle, operated by 68-year-old Rhonda Horner, was traveling northbound on State Route 800 when the crash happened. She was transported from the scene to Autumn Hospital where she was pronounced dead. […]
The Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River is Closing After 75 Years
The family friendly eatery was started by Tony Riegelsberger in 1947
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
everydayakron.com
Summit Metro Parks Restores Cuyahoga River Area of Concern with Akron Community Involvement
Summit Metro Parks invited me to their Valley View Area River Celebration on September 8. In the handful of years since they acquired the former golf course, what was once a monoculture devoid of plant and animal diversity is now a stunning natural sight. Visit Cascade Valley Metro Park. Valley...
Farm and Dairy
Machine shop equipment, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Preview/Pickup Location: 603 Shorb Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703 Directions. : From downtown Canton, take Tuscarawas St. west to Fulton Rd. and north to 5th St. then right or take Shorb Ave. south of 12th St. to auction. Preview: Monday – September...
wwnytv.com
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
Update: Missing Canton man found
Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
daltonkidronnews.com
CRIME NEWS: Eight men from Orrville, Massillon, Canton, Louisville, Dover face drug trafficking charges
Eight men, including three from Orrville, were charged in a three-count indictment with operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties and elsewhere in Ohio, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway. The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m....
Lakefront mansion that ‘Untouchable’ Eliot Ness once called home for sale in Ohio: Take a tour inside
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. Listed at $995,000, the house...
