Delta College combats low enrollment numbers by more perks
STOCKTON — Delta College is offering perks to boost enrollment.Xavier Saldivar-Lopez, 18, knows that college is a juggling act.He has some flexibility being an online student, which he finds helpful while attending San Joaquin Delta College. "I wanted to focus on work because bills don't pay themselves," Saldivar-Lopez said.The business major student works part-time for the school, sometimes at its free food pantry where any student can stock up on essentials, including free clothing.Other perks may mean students qualify for free tuition while having access to free textbooks and college events.Though, there are some trends hard to reverse as community...
Free college 2.0: To lure students, community colleges add new perks
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Kathleen Coronado always assumed she would attend a four-year university right after high school. But when the coronavirus pandemic struck and she was forced to learn online, Coronado saw her motivation dwindle. So did her confidence in being able to afford the cost of going to college.
Public Works is hiring. Learn more about open positions and the critical services they provide
The City’s Department of Public Works is currently hiring for multiple part-time and full-time positions and hosting an in-person career and resource fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The fair will be held at California State University, Sacramento (6000 J St.) at the University Union Building from 9 a.m. to...
Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties
Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
'It's kind of tough' | More than 20 million families drowning in utility debt
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michelle Wilson lives in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood. She's a single mother with four children. Even though she relies on family and friends for support, she says she's still struggling to make ends meet. "It's kind of tough," Wilson said. " But I make it work,...
California school district asks parents to house teachers as costs surge
(NewsNation) — A school district in northern California is asking community members to consider renting out spare rooms to teachers, citing the high cost of living in a county that is driving teachers to seek employment in neighboring communities. Milpitas United School District, just outside San Jose in the...
Land Park farmhouse receives historic designation
The Sacramento City Council, on Aug. 23, unanimously adopted an ordinance to have the C.G. Hidden Farmhouse listed as a landmark on the Sacramento Register of Historic and Cultural Resources. With Council Member Sean Loloee absent from this public hearing, the final vote tallied 8-0. This two-and-a-half-story, brick structure, which...
Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve
SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
Tesla Megapack factory in Lathrop posts more job openings
Tesla posted more jobs for its Megapack Factory in Lathrop. The company listed around 50+ new positions in Lathrop within the past week alone. About 17 of the jobs Tesla posted in Lathrop the past week mentioned the Megapack or the Megafactory. The positions range from Logistics Analyst for the Megapack to Process Engineer. Tesla is also looking for a Senior Facilities Mechanical Engineer and Materials Planner for the Megafactory in Lathrop.
Customers with SMUD can get a shade tree for free. Here’s how
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Trees can help alleviate high temperatures with the shade they provide, and with Sacramento reaching extreme temperatures, here’s how you can get a tree for your home to help get cooler temperatures. The program is called Sacramento Shade, and all SMUD customers qualify for it. According to the Sacramento Tree Foundation’s […]
California City Hits Record for Most 100°f Days, and Summer Isn’t Finished
Sacramento, California, broke yet another record for hottest day in a year on Wednesday, when the thermometer registered a scorching 122 degrees Fahrenheit, one day after hitting the all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s scorching 116 degrees Fahrenheit measurement. The previous record for the most consecutive days with temperatures...
Why is there a big, red rabbit at Sacramento International Airport?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you noticed the big red rabbit at the Sacramento International Airport and wondered why it's there?. It turns out travelers started a tradition that has the rabbit making money for the airport — all by accident. Collecting coins has become a weekly thing for...
Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
Remembering when Queen Elizabeth visited Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II of England, the monarch visited the city of Sacramento but once. Part of a West Coast tour in 1983, the queen spent 10 days on the western side of the U.S. as part of her visit. That trip required more than a fair share of preparation.
Hurricane Kay downgraded to Tropical Storm, how will it impact Bay Area?
(KRON) — Hurricane Kay has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Kay and it may bring rain to the southernmost part of California this weekend. While the storm is expected to turn slightly west and possibly further out into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the outer bands of the storm could […]
Mistaken power outages may have "inadvertently" helped prevent rolling blackouts
RANCHO CORDOVA — A miscommunication between a Northern California utility company and the state's power grid operator shut off power for thousands Tuesday and inadvertently helped keep the grid stable.The California Independent System Operator contacted the Northern California Power Agency dispatch center with the first level of the Energy Emergency Alert 3, requesting to shed a 46.02 mega-watt load to help prevent widespread rotating outages.The NCPA dispatcher contacted member systems in Alameda, Lodi, Santa Clara, Palo Also, Healdsburg, and Ukiah to tell them their power would be temporarily turned off. Once this process was started, the NCPA dispatcher notified Cal...
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
Tropical Storm Kay remnants bring slight rain chances to Bay Area
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
Students at a Jackson school ate lunch outside during record heat. Now, two administrators put on leave
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District. According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety. […]
