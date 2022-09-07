Read full article on original website
Celebrate Hollywood history in Cañon City
CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Fremont Adventure Recreation’s annual fundraising gala happening Saturday, Sept. 10 will honor Canon City’s 150-year anniversary and its historical ties with Hollywood. The sesquicentennial gala will be held at the Plaza Theater at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. The gala begins at 6:30 p.m. with an arrival at the Royal […]
Daily Record
Fremont County Administration Building to reopen to public Monday
Fremont County officials continue to work with IT professionals – and law enforcement – to resolve and investigate the BlackCat ransomware cyberattack that has closed down nearly all of the county government’s computer systems for more than three weeks. Nearly all county buildings have been closed to...
Pueblo Showers of Hope provides hygiene care to the unsheltered
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Mobile Shower Program was in Pueblo on Saturday to provide a warm shower and hygiene care to unhoused people living in Pueblo. The Shower Program was joined by Praise Assembly and My Brother’s Keeper to host the 2nd Annual event at Plaza Verde Park. The event ran from […]
KRDO
Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes. The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.
aspenpublicradio.org
Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike
A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
KKTV
Multiple Walmarts in the Colorado Springs area getting rid of plastic bags, signs encourage customers to bring their own
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs is ditching plastic bags, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart. A viewer first shared a photo with 11 News of one of the signs on Wednesday. The sign reads:. “ATTN: CUSTOMERS. PLASTIC SHOPPING BAGS ARE GOING...
KRDO
Special meeting scheduled Thursday in Fremont County to discuss possibility of opening VA Clinic
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This county has a growing population of military veterans who currently have to drive at least 30 miles to Pueblo or 45 miles to Colorado Springs for support services, and a more convenient option could be forthcoming. The director of the Veterans Administration's Eastern Colorado...
FOX21News.com
Try downtown’s newest bar this Saturday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Trainwreck is the newest bar in town! Locals are invited to check out all that’s hip and fun at Trainwreck’s grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 10. The bar is located in the 800 block of South Sierra Madre Street in downtown. The bar features...
“I get heart palpitations just walking into the house”: family’s home riddled with bullets
COLORADO SPRINGS — Rachelle Davis recently moved into a new apartment with her three children Lily, Vincent, and Mila. “We came here, you know, there were a lot of kids, a lot of liveliness,” said Davis. “I was like, this is going to be much better for us, and we loved it here.” They have […]
WATCH: Thieves carry ATM out of Pueblo business
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for information regarding the burglary of a Pueblo business on Thursday. According to PPD, around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, officers responded to Graham’s Grill on Jerry Murphy Road regarding a burglary alarm. When officers arrived, they found the door to the restaurant had […]
Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
coloradosun.com
A Colorado school cut teachers in anticipation of an enrollment drop. Then nearly 100 extra kids showed up.
After Colorado Springs School District 11 projected that enrollment at Jenkins Middle School would drop to 703 students, the district axed four teaching positions at the school. Then close to 100 extra kids showed up for classes. The influx of students at the middle school — which as of this...
KKTV
Colorado Springs mayor says Denver is a 'cautionary tale' citing crime, homelessness and marijuana
WATCH - Mayor Suthers delivers final "State of the City" address. The mayor touched on several topics including rising crime, affordable housing, and infrastructure. Local British citizen shows family keepsake from the Queen. Much Cooler This Weekend. Updated: 21 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
Meet Buster, FOX21’s Pet of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring, Buster, a 12-year-old long-haired chihuahua mix. Buster is a bit timid but warms up quickly. He is a sweet dog that enjoys short walks and likes to be picked up. Buster had kennel mates at […]
Power restored to all customers affected by outage
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 9/7/2022 9:12 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — From Springs Utilities on Twitter: UPDATE: WENDESDAY 9/7/2022 8:50 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The outage on the west side of I-25 has been mostly resolved, with only 12 customers remaining affected. The outage north of downtown continues to affect 4,169. ORIGINAL STORY: Large power outage affecting over […]
Family’s home riddled with bullets
They have lived in their new apartment on University Drive for the past month and a half. Over the Labor Day Weekend, things took a turn for the worse.
Pueblo receives $80,000 grant for electric vehicle charging stations
PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo was awarded $80,000 to install electric vehicle charging stations around downtown and at the Pueblo airport. The grant comes from the Colorado Energy Office for the Charge Ahead Colorado program that would support charging station projects throughout Colorado. Pueblo was awarded $80,000 for the purchase and installation of […]
What to know about Colorado Springs weekend events and associated road closures
A busy weekend is planned for Colorado Springs as multiple events will take place around the city, some impacting traffic with road closures.
KKTV
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once facing murder charges tied to the disappearance of his wife is now looking to reclaim property that was seized by authorities. Barry Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on October 25 for a hearing. According to court documents,...
KKTV
Colorado Springs turtle in the running for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs turtle is in the running for “America’s Favorite Pet.”. The owner of “Snow White” reached out to 11 News on Wednesday as voting in the latest round of competition ends Thursday evening. Maurice says he’s had Snow White, a leucistic snapping turtle, since she was a hatchling. Maurice is a disabled combat veteran who was deployed twice, once to Iraq for 15 months and a second time to Afghanistan for 13 months. Maurice explained Snow White serves not only as a pet but as a support animal.
