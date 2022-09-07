ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

KXRM

Celebrate Hollywood history in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Fremont Adventure Recreation’s annual fundraising gala happening Saturday, Sept. 10 will honor Canon City’s 150-year anniversary and its historical ties with Hollywood. The sesquicentennial gala will be held at the Plaza Theater at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. The gala begins at 6:30 p.m. with an arrival at the Royal […]
CANON CITY, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Administration Building to reopen to public Monday

Fremont County officials continue to work with IT professionals – and law enforcement – to resolve and investigate the BlackCat ransomware cyberattack that has closed down nearly all of the county government’s computer systems for more than three weeks. Nearly all county buildings have been closed to...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Showers of Hope provides hygiene care to the unsheltered

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Mobile Shower Program was in Pueblo on Saturday to provide a warm shower and hygiene care to unhoused people living in Pueblo. The Shower Program was joined by Praise Assembly and My Brother’s Keeper to host the 2nd Annual event at Plaza Verde Park. The event ran from […]
PUEBLO, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike

A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

WATCH: Thieves carry ATM out of Pueblo business

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for information regarding the burglary of a Pueblo business on Thursday. According to PPD, around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, officers responded to Graham’s Grill on Jerry Murphy Road regarding a burglary alarm. When officers arrived, they found the door to the restaurant had […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Meet Buster, FOX21’s Pet of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring, Buster, a 12-year-old long-haired chihuahua mix. Buster is a bit timid but warms up quickly. He is a sweet dog that enjoys short walks and likes to be picked up. Buster had kennel mates at […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Power restored to all customers affected by outage

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 9/7/2022 9:12 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — From Springs Utilities on Twitter: UPDATE: WENDESDAY 9/7/2022 8:50 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The outage on the west side of I-25 has been mostly resolved, with only 12 customers remaining affected. The outage north of downtown continues to affect 4,169. ORIGINAL STORY: Large power outage affecting over […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo receives $80,000 grant for electric vehicle charging stations

PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo was awarded $80,000 to install electric vehicle charging stations around downtown and at the Pueblo airport. The grant comes from the Colorado Energy Office for the Charge Ahead Colorado program that would support charging station projects throughout Colorado. Pueblo was awarded $80,000 for the purchase and installation of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs turtle in the running for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs turtle is in the running for “America’s Favorite Pet.”. The owner of “Snow White” reached out to 11 News on Wednesday as voting in the latest round of competition ends Thursday evening. Maurice says he’s had Snow White, a leucistic snapping turtle, since she was a hatchling. Maurice is a disabled combat veteran who was deployed twice, once to Iraq for 15 months and a second time to Afghanistan for 13 months. Maurice explained Snow White serves not only as a pet but as a support animal.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

