Oxford, MS

247Sports

Will it be wet in Oxford tonight?

Will it be a wet one inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium tonight when the 22nd-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (1-0, 0-0 SEC) host the FCS Central Arkansas Bears (0-1, 0-0 ASUN)? At 8 a.m. CT this morning a steady, a slow rain has been falling on Oxford. The good news, though, is rain...
OXFORD, MS
breezynews.com

Whippets Win Big in Lewisburg

The Kosciusko Whippets football team traveled all the way to Lewisburg to play the Patriots Friday night. In a pretty even match, Kosciusko led Lewisburg 13-7 at the half. The second half was even more exciting. No one pulled ahead by more than a touchdown. The Whippets came away with the win, 19-14.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WLBT

Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels football program will honor the legacy of a former player on Saturday in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Luke Knox, brother of former Ole Miss star tight-end Dawson Knox, spent four years in Oxford and wore the number 16 jersey before transferring to Florida International University to play for the Panthers in the 2022 season.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Police Department announces Central Arkansas game day plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Continues to Grow, Bringing Excitement and Challenges

The University of Mississippi started its 2022 fall semester off with the largest freshman class in the school’s history, according to Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “It’s by far the largest freshman class in our history,” Boyce told Hotty Toddy News Wednesday. “The actual percentage over last year’s class is someplace around a 26 to 27 percent growth, so it’s significant.”
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County

Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Daily Mississippian

The road to success: how Caffecitos became an Oxford staple

The origins of Oxford’s signature cafe on wheels, otherwise known as Caffecitos, was a lot of time spent around sweet morning coffee and a kick of inspiration from the friendly Starship robots on campus. The bright yellow coffee truck located on University Avenue is co-owned by Pablo Corona and...
OXFORD, MS
breezynews.com

The Long Road Home (After Tonight’s Game)

Kosciusko High School football fans who are going to the game in Lewisburg tonight will have to take a detour on the way home. MDOT says I-55 southbound will be closed in Panola County beginning at 7 pm for bridge repairs. Traffic will be re-routed off the interstate at Batesville onto US 278, then south on State Route 315 to Water Valley, continuing south on State Route 7 to Coffeeville and then back on 55 north of Grenada. Because of the impact on post-game traffic, kickoff has been moved up to 7 pm.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Daily Mississippian

Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman

EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
OXFORD, MS
multihousingnews.com

Heritage Properties Buys 816-Bed Student Community

BankPlus provided a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition. Heritage Properties has acquired The Connection at Oxford, an 816-bed student housing community in Oxford, Miss. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller of the 300-unit property that serves the University of Mississippi. The buyer financed the purchase with a $30.5 million...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette Pediatrics Welcomes New Provider to the Community

Lafayette Pediatric Group is proud to announce that Anne Kristen Glaser, D.O., has joined their clinic. “Dr. Glaser has a passion for medicine and for children,” said Tanya Fitts, M.D., Lafayette Pediatric Clinic’s founding pediatrician. “Her energy and commitment to patients will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care for children in the area.”
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake to install banners along Goodman Road

Horn Lake will be adding banners at the traffic lights along Goodman Road in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to residents who drive up and down the busy thoroughfare. The Board of Alderman voted to spend up to $25,000 to purchase around 50 to 60 banners and the brackets. The banners will have “Celebrate Horn Lake” with two snowflakes to get the city started for the winter months, but will be changed out later with others to match the seasons.
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. Attorney: Oxford woman stole millions from Mississippi State sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank […]
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

First medical cannabis patients seminar set for Oxford

As Mississippi grows into the medical cannabis industry, an advocacy group supporting cannabis and those who use it for several medical conditions has a seminar planned for medical cannabis patients. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA) will host the state’s first patient seminar for medical cannabis patients in Oxford on...
OXFORD, MS

