pipestonestar.com
Searching for meaning… and vandals
It’s been two weeks since Justin Olsen and Jodie Olsen were notified that the headstone marking their daughter Jordyn’s gravesite had been severely vandalized. “It’s disheartening and sad, not just for us, but for anyone who knew Jordyn,” said Jodie. While there is certainly nothing good...
headlightherald.com
Tracy comes alive!
Never has there been as much concentration displayed in a beer garden as there was Saturday night during what everyone now knows as Pizza, Pitchers & Puzzles. The 95th Box Car Days celebration included a couple of new features, including one where teams of four were put to the test to literally solve a picture puzzle while consuming a large pizza and chugging 12 16-ounce cans of cold beer.
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
Lakefield Standard
Jackson County Central Schools – Closing Middle School – September 26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED SALE AND CLOSING OF JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL. Notice is hereby given that on September 26, at 5:30p.m. the Board of Independent School District No. 2895, Jackson County Central Public Schools will hold a public hearing on the sale and closing of the Middle School, located at 205 4th Avenue North in Lakefield, MN. The School Board is considering the necessity and practicability of closing this school due to the building of a new school.
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
myklgr.com
Truman man injured in Cottonwood County collision Wednesday
A Truman man was injured in a Cottonwood county collision Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 7, Jeffrey Lee Henning, age 44, of Springfield was driving a Chevy Silverado southbound on County Road 1, while Quintin Michael Jensen, age 25, of Truman, was eastbound on Highway 60. At about 7:23 a.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection.
marshallradio.net
Car Removed From Lake Sarah
LAKE SARAH (KMHL) – A vehicle was removed from Lake Sarah in Murray County on Thursday. A local fisherman had reported the vehicle to the Murray County Sheriff’s office on August 29th. After using side scan sonar to identify the vehicle, the sheriff’s office contacted the Okoboji/Arnolds Park Fire Department Dive Team to respond and inspect the vehicle. After ensuring that the vehicle was unoccupied, divers then retrieved the vehicles license plate. Then, yesterday afternoon, Murray County deputies and investigators along with two towing companies responded to Lake Sarah and removed the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation through the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
One Dead Following Paddle Boat Incident in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)—One person is dead following an incident on a Jackson County lake Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News dispatchers received a call around 12:15 reporting a possible drowning on Pearl Lake, about two miles north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, after a paddle boat became submerged.
Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured
One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
Southern Minnesota News
Redwood Falls man injured in Kandiyohi County collision
A Redwood Falls man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a collision in Kandiyohi County over the Labor Day weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday Robert Wayne Halvorson, age 18, of Redwood Falls, was driving a 2015 Lincoln MKZ southbound on County Road 2. A little before 4 p.m., Halvorson’s vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram pickup being driven westbound on Highway 7 by Matthew Williams Bevins, age 31, of Hopkins.
siouxlandnews.com
One dead after Wednesday night crash near Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa — One person died after a crash in Osceola County, north of Sheldon, Iowa on Wednesday night, Sept. 7th, just after 7:30 p.m. A semi carrying an oversized load rear-ended a tractor on Hwy 60, near an ethanol plant. The driver of the tractor died at the...
myklgr.com
Faribault man sentenced in Redwood County for carrying meth in pocket between jails
A Faribault man, Daniel Arredondo, age 28, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for carrying illegal drugs as he was being transported from one jail to another. According to the court documents, on Jan. 21 of this year a Redwood County Deputy was tasked with taking Arredondo from the Brookings County, South Dakota jail to the Redwood County jail.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Arrest made after armed standoff
A 46-year-old Windom man was arrested following an armed standoff Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Windom Police Department, WPD was dispatched to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue at 7:59 p.m., Thursday, on a report of a possible domestic assault. Investigators learned the suspect was inside...
willmarradio.com
Renville County officials say safety improvements have been made at deadly intersection
(Olivia MN-) Renville County officials say they have made efforts to improve safety at a deadly intersection south of Danube. Since 2013 five people have died as a result of crashes at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4. The most recent took the life of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo who passed away August 29th after a crash the day before. East-west traffic on 4 is supposed to stop, and Renville County Public Works Director and Highway Engineer Jeff Marlow says while no official traffic or crash study has been done at that intersection, they have put rumble strips in the pavement ahead of the stop signs and they have put up dual "stop ahead" signs. They have also put LED flashing stop signs up, under which are yellow signs stating "cross traffic does not stop."
