Primark has launched its first ever range of clothing designed to help people going through the menopause. The new collection includes nightwear, underwear and base layers designed to help with symptoms associated with the menopause, such as hot flushes. Made from recycled nylon and recycled polyester, the lightweight products incorporate anti-flush technology, with cooling yarn, odour and temperature control, in a bid to help the wearer feel as comfortable as possible. The 14-item range will also be accompanied by social media and in-store marketing to provide Primark customers with more information on the menopause. Prices begin at £7 for anti-chafing...

