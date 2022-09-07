Read full article on original website
Long Beach general aviation leader named head of national association
A Long Beach local has taken the helm of the National Air Transportation Association. Curt Castagna became the association’s 11th president and CEO on Sept. 1 after his predecessor Timothy Obitts, who had been in the role for nearly three years, stepped down. “Being a local kid, growing up...
3 wounded in Friday evening shooting in West Long Beach
Police said the gunfire happened at about 6:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Spring Street. The three victims were there when a car pulled up and at least one person inside fired at them, hitting all three in the upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Poly High’s Susan Watson earns statewide teacher of the year award
“I tell my students all of the time that if you told me in high school that I was going to be a teacher, I would’ve looked at you like you were crazy,” she said. However, a student-exchange experience and an unexpected job showed Watson how much she loved helping young people learn. Now she’s being honored for her work.
California lawmakers approved CARE Court. What comes next?
In the next two years, California’s 58 counties will be tasked with setting up new court systems to address the needs of people with severe mental illness who often languish on the streets. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court proposal swept through the state Legislature...
2 men hospitalized after being stabbed outside Mineshaft bar, police say
Police said the stabbing escalated out of an argument that began shortly before 2 a.m. It appears the two victims were trying to get the man to move along from the front of the bar at 1720 E. Broadway when he attacked, according to Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Richard Mejia.
