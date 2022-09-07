Read full article on original website

captimes.com
Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work
American Family Insurance group announced last week that thousands of employees, including some hired for remote jobs, will soon be required to spend half their work time in the office. The move has sparked outrage and confusion among the ranks, which include around 13,000 people at five companies. In interviews...
Nashville Fair debuts Friday at the Fairgrounds
The fair runs September 9-18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. during the weekend.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market Saturday, September 10, 2022 The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN There is free parking and admission from 11 AM to 4 PM. Curiosity 15-Year Anniversary Saturday, September 10, 2022 […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
wkms.org
Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced
In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
WSMV
Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
smokeybarn.com
BREAKING: Pedrestrian Hit By Car LifeFlighted To Vandi Critical
WHITE HOUSE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in White House Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred on Jesse Way in White House, the first call coming into 911 at 12:19 PM. LOCATION OF ACCIDENT. The initial call went...
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
Grundy County Herald
Food Bank preparing to move
The Grundy County Food Bank’s new building is close to opening. Last Friday Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady toured the facility with members of the Food Bank’s board. The new facility will use 3000 square feet of the 6000 square foot building. The additional square footage will be used by the county for storage. At present, the food bank is operating out of the former Save A Lot in Tracy City.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery
Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
wilsonpost.com
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally blames 'pro-abortion extremists' for Metro's $500K travel plan
A proposal to provide a half-million dollar taxpayer-funded grant to provide financial support to women traveling outside of Tennessee for an abortion is drawing criticism from Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who called the move an attempt to “subvert the will of the people.”. Nashville’s Metro Council will vote next...
Tennessee police searching for wigged bank robber
Metro police are searching for a wigged robber who robbed a Tennessee Credit Union bank Thursday afternoon.
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
wjle.com
A Tale of Two Halves for DeKalb County in 26-14 Victory over Watertown
The DeKalb County Tigers gave up two Watertown touchdowns in the first half but shut out the Purple Tigers the rest of the way for a 26 to 14 victory in Smithville Friday night. DeKalb County (3-1) will travel to Crossville next Friday night, September 16 to meet the Cumberland...
ucbjournal.com
Habitat ReStore to move to new location
COOKEVILLE – After 20 years on East 15th St, Habitat ReStore (UCHFH) will be moving to a new location later this fall. UCHFH recently reached an agreement and will be the neighbor to Big RK, 560 S. Jefferson Ave., adding a climate controlled 16,300 square-foot facility for sales and donation processing, along with an easy donation drop-off drive thru.
