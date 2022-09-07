ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

captimes.com

Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work

American Family Insurance group announced last week that thousands of employees, including some hired for remote jobs, will soon be required to spend half their work time in the office. The move has sparked outrage and confusion among the ranks, which include around 13,000 people at five companies. In interviews...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market Saturday, September 10, 2022 The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN There is free parking and admission from 11 AM to 4 PM. Curiosity 15-Year Anniversary Saturday, September 10, 2022 […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
FRANKLIN, TN
smokeybarn.com

BREAKING: Pedrestrian Hit By Car LifeFlighted To Vandi Critical

WHITE HOUSE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in White House Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred on Jesse Way in White House, the first call coming into 911 at 12:19 PM. LOCATION OF ACCIDENT. The initial call went...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Food Bank preparing to move

The Grundy County Food Bank’s new building is close to opening. Last Friday Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady toured the facility with members of the Food Bank’s board. The new facility will use 3000 square feet of the 6000 square foot building. The additional square footage will be used by the county for storage. At present, the food bank is operating out of the former Save A Lot in Tracy City.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery

Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Habitat ReStore to move to new location

COOKEVILLE – After 20 years on East 15th St, Habitat ReStore (UCHFH) will be moving to a new location later this fall. UCHFH recently reached an agreement and will be the neighbor to Big RK, 560 S. Jefferson Ave., adding a climate controlled 16,300 square-foot facility for sales and donation processing, along with an easy donation drop-off drive thru.
COOKEVILLE, TN

