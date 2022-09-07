ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
Nick Kyrgios and his US Open outburst showed he is now trapped by a fear of failure

The demolition began within moments of match point. Nick Kyrgios started with the racket in his hand, pounding it into the court four times, each smash breaking through the hush that had quickly descended among the midnight crowd. Then he found a second and wrecked it too, almost splitting it in half, its bent frame telling the story of a plan that had gone to pieces. After wanting to give New York a show in his US Open quarter-final against Karen Khachanov, this final act of destruction was the closest Kyrgios got to producing his explosive game. It was...
Amazing US Open photo of Carlos Alcaraz goes viral

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match at the US Open on Wednesday night, and the perfect photo was captured to accompany the feat. Alcaraz came from down two sets to one to beat Sinner and advance to his first ever major semifinal. The match lasted more than five hours. During the match, an incredible photo was captured that made it look like the 19-year-old was breathing a US Open logo fireball.
'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final

WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
QUEENS, NY
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Francis Tiafoe Becomes First American Man Since 2006 to Reach US Open Semifinals

"This court is unbelievable," Tiafoe said after his historic win at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday Francis Tiafoe made history when he advanced to the US Open men's semifinals on Wednesday at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 24-year-old tennis player is the first Black American man to reach the semifinals since Arthur Ashe's 1972 appearance in the round, according to Today. Tiafoe is also the first American man to reach the semifinal round since Andy Roddick in 2006. Roddick, who retired in 2012, was in attendance to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Tennis world reacts to epic, latest match in US Open in history

The men’s quarterfinals at the US Open on Wednesday night — and into Thursday morning — were incredible. First, Frances Tiafoe followed up a fourth-round victory over Rafael Nadal with a win over No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev. Tiafoe becomes the first American to reach the semifinals since 2006, and he’s the first Black American man to reach the men’s semifinals at the US Open since Arthur Ashe did so in 1972.
Video: Carlos Alcaraz hits shot of the tournament at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz is known for his impressive “tweener” shots on the court. On Wednesday at the US Open, he impressed by going behind-the-back. Alcaraz was facing Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the tournament Wednesday. Sinner was serving down 6-5 in the second set and trying to hold. He served Alcaraz out wide, causing a short return near the service line. Sinner then smacked a forehand towards the middle of the court. Alcaraz was running where he thought the ball was going and actually overran the ball, causing him to go behind his back for the shot.
TENNIS

