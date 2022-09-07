Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) stock rose 0.76% (As on September 2, 11:32:24 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. Operating income as a percentage of revenues decreased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to lower net favorable changes in contract estimates, higher accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior year period, and higher indirect costs in the current year period, partially offset by lower acquisition and integration costs and higher benefit from net favorable settlement of prior indirect rate years in the current year period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for the quarter decreased to 9.1% from 10.1% for the same period in the prior year primarily due to lower net favorable changes in contract estimates, higher revenue resulting from accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior year period, and higher indirect costs in the current year period, partially offset by higher benefit from net favorable settlement of prior indirect rate years in the current year period. Cash flows provided by operating activities for the second quarter were $141 million, an increase of $49 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher cash provided by the MARPA Facility, partially offset by timing of customer collections. Free cash flow for the second quarter decreased by $11 million from the prior year quarter to $74 million, primarily due to timing of customer collections. During the quarter, SAIC deployed $89 million of capital, consisting of $62 million of plan share repurchases, $20 million in cash dividends, and $7 million of capital expenditures.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO