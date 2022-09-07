Read full article on original website
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Income investors, check out these stocks with annual dividend yields over 6%.
Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Raises Outlook
Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) stock rose 0.76% (As on September 2, 11:32:24 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. Operating income as a percentage of revenues decreased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to lower net favorable changes in contract estimates, higher accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior year period, and higher indirect costs in the current year period, partially offset by lower acquisition and integration costs and higher benefit from net favorable settlement of prior indirect rate years in the current year period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for the quarter decreased to 9.1% from 10.1% for the same period in the prior year primarily due to lower net favorable changes in contract estimates, higher revenue resulting from accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior year period, and higher indirect costs in the current year period, partially offset by higher benefit from net favorable settlement of prior indirect rate years in the current year period. Cash flows provided by operating activities for the second quarter were $141 million, an increase of $49 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher cash provided by the MARPA Facility, partially offset by timing of customer collections. Free cash flow for the second quarter decreased by $11 million from the prior year quarter to $74 million, primarily due to timing of customer collections. During the quarter, SAIC deployed $89 million of capital, consisting of $62 million of plan share repurchases, $20 million in cash dividends, and $7 million of capital expenditures.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: UiPath, Coupa Software, ChargePoint, Twitter and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. UiPath — The stock tumbled 12.9% after UiPath issued weaker-than-expected third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance. Still, the robotic process automation software company beat earnings and revenue expectations in its most recent quarter. Coupa Software — Coupa Software climbed 13% after...
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) beats analysts’ expectations
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) stock rallies 19.6% (As on September 9, 11:27:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered an earnings beat and a better-than-expected outlook. For its fiscal fourth quarter ended July 31, Zscaler reported a profit before costs such as stock compensation of $36.4 million, up from $20.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Cash flow in Zscaler’s fiscal fourth quarter was $103.1 million or 32% of revenue, up from $44.7 million or 23% of revenue a year ago. Free cash flow was $74.8 million, or 24% of revenue, compared to $27.7 million, or 14% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Deferred revenue as of July 31 was $1.02 billion, up 62% year-over-year, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.73 billion.
UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TIGR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Robinhood Launches Index Of Highest-Conviction Stocks: Here Are The Top 10 Holdings
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD has launched a new stock market index that reflects its customers' top 100 stock holdings. What Happened? On Friday, Robinhood announced the Robinhood Investor Index, a market index that reflects only the most high-conviction stock holdings of its user base. The index is weighted by the...
NASDAQ
Shareholders in Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) are in the red if they invested a year ago
Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) share price slid 41% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 18%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 26% in three years.
Benzinga
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Calamos Strategic Total Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Strategic Total CSQ. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.25 cents per share. On Monday, Calamos Strategic Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Phreesia Earnings Preview
Phreesia PHR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Phreesia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.74. Phreesia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
‘Grass Turning Greener’ States National Beverage Corp.; First Quarter Revenues Up; Cites Long-Term Performance Chart
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced results for the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006030/en/ Long-Term Performance Chart (Graphic: Business Wire)
AOL Corp
Tesla stock is big buy, Goldman Sachs says
Tesla's stock has been on an electrifying run this summer, and it may not yet be over. Shares of the EV maker are up 12% in the last three months, handily outperforming the S&P 500's nearly 5% decrease over that time. Wall Street credits the push higher in Tesla shares...
tipranks.com
McCormick (NYSE:MKC) Slides on Guidance Cut, Macro Challenges
Shares of food flavoring products provider McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) are trending lower in the pre-market session today as weak preliminary numbers for the third quarter and a full year 2022 guidance cut are weighing on the stock. For Q3, sales are seen increasing by ~3% year-over-year and adjusted EPS...
Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WDH earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Benzinga
Looking At 3M's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on 3M. Looking at options history for 3M MMM we detected 102 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.
NASDAQ
Just Four Days Till Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend
It looks like Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Becton Dickinson's shares on or after the 8th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of September.
Motley Fool
Why AeroVironment's Stock Soared Today
The U.S. and its allies are ramping up their orders for AeroVironment's unmanned aircraft systems. The drone maker is working to unfoul its supply chain bottlenecks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BioStem Technologies, Inc. Second Quarter Financial Results Call, August 22, 2022
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S. Welcome to the BioStem Technologies BSEM Second Quarter Financial Results Call. Now, I would like to turn the call over to Nic Johnson, Russo Partners. You may begin your conference.
Amazon.com Whale Trades For September 09
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com. Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.
ValueWalk
Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
The Internet Security Stocks have been in a deep correction all year because of fears of slowing growth but still, there is no sign of that yet—results from Checkpoint Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) to SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) prove that demand for cyber security is not only still strong but accelerating on many fronts.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares decline after CFO's death
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were down in premarket trading Tuesday after the struggling retailer’s chief financial officer died over the weekend. The stock was down more than 15% as investors weighed the company’s leadership crisis after Gustavo Arnal’s death. Arnal died Friday after falling from a building in downtown Manhattan, police said. The city’s medical examiner’s office later ruled the death a suicide.
