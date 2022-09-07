McGREGOR – The Bonham boys cross country team participated in their second meet of the season as they ran in the McGregor Invitational on Saturday. The meet was highlighted by Joe Vargas who took 2nd Place in the individual standings. Vargas was edged by only a tenth of a second. Zeke carl was award first in a time of 11:49.1 while Vargas had a time of 11:49.2.

BONHAM, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO