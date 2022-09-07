Read full article on original website
Bonham 7th grade sweeps Copperas Cove
The Bonham 7th grade football teams hosted Copperas Cove Junior High on Monday evening. Both teams earned victories and improved to 2-0 on the season. The “A” team defeated Copperas Cove by a score of 18-6. Offensive Standouts for the Bulldogs included quarterback Landon Walker with a pair of rushing touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown pass. Running back Fernando Thompson rushed for 80 yards and wide receiver Lee-Bron Beasley had a touchdown reception.
Travis 7th grade volleyball goes 1-1 versus Belton M.S.
The Travis Science Academy 7th grade volleyball teams hosted Belton Middle School on Thursday in their home opener. While the “A” team fell to the Tigers, the “B” team picked up their first win of the season. The “A” team fell to Belton M.S. by a...
College Station slips past JV Blue Football 29-28
College Station scored a late touchdown and converted a 2-point conversion with just over a minute to play to defeat the JV Blue football team by a score of 29-28. Temple moved inside the Cougar 10 yard line with under 20 seconds to go but could pull off the last second rally.
Bonham 7th grade volleyball falls at Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE – The Bonham Middle School 7th grade volleyball teams traveled to Copperas Cove for their first road game of the season. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, they came up short in both contest. The “A” team fell to Copperas Cove by a score of 25-18, 25-22. The...
JV White Football falls to College Station 28-8
The Temple junior varsity white football hosted College Station in the first game of the season at Wildcats Stadium. The Wildcats earned a late touchdown but was unable to overcome the Cougars as they fell to College Station 28-8. The Temple offense did have success as they wee able to...
Bonham girls cross country takes 8th at McGregor
McGREGOR – The Bonham girls cross country team participated in their second meet of the season as they ran in the McGregor Invitational on Saturday. Overall their times saw vast improvement from the previous week. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs finished in 8th Place in the team standings...
JV Girls take 6th at Pflugerville
The Tem-Cat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Pflugerville Invitational on Friday at Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville. The JV Girls finished 6th and were led by medalist Amber Hemmitt who placed 7th in a time of 13:55. Ashly Sabo finished 32nd with a time of 15:02. Completing the scoring for the Tem-Cats were Jamie Castillo(42nd), Valeria Guardado(63rd)Lily Wiser(69th), Kyla Hernandez(75th), and Abby Hannon(83rd).
Vargas takes silver at McGregor Invitational for Bonham
McGREGOR – The Bonham boys cross country team participated in their second meet of the season as they ran in the McGregor Invitational on Saturday. The meet was highlighted by Joe Vargas who took 2nd Place in the individual standings. Vargas was edged by only a tenth of a second. Zeke carl was award first in a time of 11:49.1 while Vargas had a time of 11:49.2.
