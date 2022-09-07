ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, WY

uwyo.edu

UW Names Spoonhunter Director of High Plains American Indian Research Institute

An experienced scholar in American Indian studies who grew up on Montana's Blackfeet Indian Reservation and has worked for nearly a decade on Wyoming's Wind River Indian Reservation has been selected to facilitate research partnerships between the University of Wyoming and the Wind River tribes. Tarissa Spoonhunter, most...
LARAMIE, WY
uwyo.edu

UW STEM Carnival, Science Initiative Building Grand Opening Sept. 16

Members of the University of Wyoming community and the public will celebrate the opening of UW's Science Initiative Building and participate in a variety of science activities during UW's inaugural STEM Carnival Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by UW's Top-Tier Science Initiative, most of the...
LARAMIE, WY
uwyo.edu

UW Extension Releases New High-Altitude Cookbook

University of Wyoming Extension recently released its new "High-Altitude Baking" cookbook, a collection of original elevation-adjusted and user-tested recipes ranging from cakes and cookies to scones, muffins, breads and pizza. Available in print and online, the publication offers more than 100 tasty altitude-adjusted recipes, all tested at both...
LARAMIE, WY
uwyo.edu

UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences Students Take Career Trek to Seattle

Several University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Physical Sciences students participated in a career trek to Seattle, Wash., during their summer break. The four-day-long career trek offered a lineup of visits with companies spanning technology, energy and manufacturing that included Steve Huff Motorsports, Microsoft, TerraPower and Boeing, and provided an opportunity for UW students to network with companies and alumni.
SEATTLE, WA
uwyo.edu

Riner, Wu to Perform in UW Faculty Recital Series Sept. 18

The University of Wyoming Department of Music's Faculty Recital Series continues Sunday, Sept. 18, with a performance by Nicole Riner, flute, and Chi-Chen Wu, piano. The performance will take place at 3 p.m. in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall. The recital is free and open to the public.
LARAMIE, WY

