ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More

Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Soap Hub

Where Did Sheila Carter Get Her Money on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Where Did Sheila Carter Get Her Money on The Bold and the Beautiful?Soap Hub. Sheila Carter seduces Deacon Sharpe in multiple ways on The Bold and the Beautiful so that he keeps her whereabouts a secret. The naughty nurse is offering Deacon money and that is certainly an attractive enticement!
extratv

Soap Opera Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

“One Life to Live” actress Robyn Griggs has died at the age of 49. Over the weekend, Griggs’ friend broke the news of her death on Facebook. The friend wrote, “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Game-Changer: The Future of ‘Millow’ — and Willow’s Very Life — Hinges On a ‘Huge Decision’

She’s had her fair share of upset as of late and how she decides to move forward could change her life forever. On Tuesday, August 16, General Hospital viewers watched as Terry confirmed the news to Willow that she has leukemia. Willow, of course, was concerned about her unborn child and though Terry wanted to finalize a treatment plan, Willow promised to be in touch and left the hospital in shock.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manifestation#Visualization
The List

The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone

On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
SheKnows

The Young and the Restless

Spoilers for Monday, September 5, through Friday, September 9. Lily and Billy’s relationship is looking iffier than ever, Nikki and Phyllis’ alliance is falling apart, Sally is worrying the bejeezus out of Chloe, and Victor is tearing through Newman like a bull in a china shop. Once you’re sure that the rug beneath you isn’t about to be yanked out, read on, and we’ll unpack these teasers and more!
TV SERIES
Soap Hub

William Lipton Shows Gratitude To GH, Updates Fans On His New Song

William Lipton Shows Gratitude To GH, Updates Fans On His New SongSoap Hub. General Hospital fans have known for a few years that William Lipton can sing, but they got to see him rock out with his real-life band on Tuesday’s episode — and it meant the world to the talented star. And if you loved that performance, he has news about when that song will be available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy