8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More
Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
Where Did Sheila Carter Get Her Money on The Bold and the Beautiful?
Where Did Sheila Carter Get Her Money on The Bold and the Beautiful?Soap Hub. Sheila Carter seduces Deacon Sharpe in multiple ways on The Bold and the Beautiful so that he keeps her whereabouts a secret. The naughty nurse is offering Deacon money and that is certainly an attractive enticement!
Soap Opera Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
“One Life to Live” actress Robyn Griggs has died at the age of 49. Over the weekend, Griggs’ friend broke the news of her death on Facebook. The friend wrote, “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
General Hospital Game-Changer: The Future of ‘Millow’ — and Willow’s Very Life — Hinges On a ‘Huge Decision’
She’s had her fair share of upset as of late and how she decides to move forward could change her life forever. On Tuesday, August 16, General Hospital viewers watched as Terry confirmed the news to Willow that she has leukemia. Willow, of course, was concerned about her unborn child and though Terry wanted to finalize a treatment plan, Willow promised to be in touch and left the hospital in shock.
Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Shares a Sight That’s ‘Sad to See’ — and What He Did About It
It’s never too late fix what’s gone wrong. Days of Our Lives‘ Rafe is nothing if not thorough as he cleans up the town of miscreants and ne’er-do-wells. Or at least, he tries to be! Then again, what’s good for Salem, isn’t necessarily good for its top cop, as Rafe is constantly rushing off to solve crime, leaving Nicole to pine over Eric!
The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone
On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
Young & Restless’ Susan Walters and Soap-Alum Hubby Introduce Their New Grandchild in Heart-Melting Photos
The CBS soap actress has a lot to celebrate these days. These days, The Young and the Restless’ Diane is enjoying every minute that she spends with her grandson Harrison and her portrayer, Susan Walters, recently spent some time with her new granddaughter, Nora. The CBS soap actress shared...
What Does 'Married at First Sight' Star Stacia Do for a Living? Details on Her Net Worth
In an iconic moment, Stacia and Nate bickered over whether or not a $700 espresso machine was a worthwhile investment on Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 7. Honestly, their investment argument seemed solidly on-point for Stacia and Nate, given the couple's career fields. So what is Stacia's job,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ going off the air
The 56-year-old soap “Days of Our Lives” won’t be broadcast on network television anymore, NBC announced Wednesday.
The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for Monday, September 5, through Friday, September 9. Lily and Billy’s relationship is looking iffier than ever, Nikki and Phyllis’ alliance is falling apart, Sally is worrying the bejeezus out of Chloe, and Victor is tearing through Newman like a bull in a china shop. Once you’re sure that the rug beneath you isn’t about to be yanked out, read on, and we’ll unpack these teasers and more!
‘Married at First Sight’: Alexis & Justin Can’t Agree in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Nothing is getting easier for the couples of Married at First Sight Season 15 and Alexis and Justin are especially feeling the weight of their choice in an exclusive first look at this week’s episode, “Moody Monthiversaries.”. The episode marks four weeks since the five couples of the...
William Lipton Shows Gratitude To GH, Updates Fans On His New Song
William Lipton Shows Gratitude To GH, Updates Fans On His New SongSoap Hub. General Hospital fans have known for a few years that William Lipton can sing, but they got to see him rock out with his real-life band on Tuesday’s episode — and it meant the world to the talented star. And if you loved that performance, he has news about when that song will be available.
