No one believes the Yankees are really as bad as they’ve been since the All-Star break, a team that was one of the very best in baseball looking record-wise like one of the very worst. The Yankees might not get to 100 wins, which seemed like a lock when they were 64-28. But we are about to find out over the rest of September and then into the first week of October just how good the ’22 Yankees really are, and not just against the Minnesota Twins.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO