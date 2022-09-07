Read full article on original website
Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?
Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
MLB
Correa's signature moment? HR sends Twins to rare win in NY
NEW YORK -- The Twins had to hold their breath until the last out was made at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. When it was over, Minnesota edged New York, 4-3, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the Bronx. With the victory, Minnesota gained a half-game in the American League...
MLB
Mets restore order atop NL East in DH sweep
PITTSBURGH -- Once again, reports of the Mets’ demise have been greatly exaggerated. Between games of Wednesday’s doubleheader at PNC Park, Mets starter Chris Bassitt went out of his way to reference the idea (which he called “obviously a little extreme”) that the Mets’ three-game losing streak marked the beginning of an irrepressible spiral. The reality is much different, as Bassitt, Jacob deGrom and a resurgent offense demonstrated throughout a doubleheader sweep.
MLB
Thirty years ago, Yount made history with 3,000th hit
MILWAUKEE -- Thirty years ago, The Kid cemented his place in Cooperstown. On Sept. 9, 1992, Hall of Famer Robin Yount collected his 3,000th hit, an opposite-field single off Cleveland reliever Jose Mesa at Milwaukee County Stadium. In an interview with MLB.com in 2011, just before Yankees captain Derek Jeter joined the 3,000-hit club, Yount recalled the uncomfortable run-up to his milestone.
MLB
Tight division race? Collapse? They're not the same
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Don’t call it a collapse. Seriously, don’t call it a collapse. When the Mets lost 12 of their final 17 games...
MLB
Jeter returns for Tribute Night, in awe of Judge
NEW YORK -- After achieving his boyhood dream by donning Yankees pinstripes in a two-decade career that included five World Series championships, 14 All-Star appearances and a regular-season hit total that ranks sixth all time, Derek Jeter is ready to be a fan once more. As Jeter returned to Yankee...
Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?
On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
MLB
Yanks stifled in bid at another sweep of Twins
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ dominance of the Twins has been a remarkable and largely unexplainable quirk, remaining constant throughout the sweeping roster changes of two decades. When these two clubs meet, no matter the setting or month, the pinstripes usually come out on top. And it had that...
MLB
'Scratching and clawing,' Astros rise up, walk off
HOUSTON -- All that mattered to Astros manager Dusty Baker was that his team found a way to win a game Wednesday night, which pushed the club one step closer to clinching the American League West title and provided good vibes heading into an off-day. A closer look reveals that...
MLB
Manoah's approach vs. O's: 'Put them to sleep early'
BALTIMORE -- When the Blue Jays embarked on what grew into an intense, at-times heated half-week at Camden Yards, they did so with one primary goal: to create separation in the American League Wild Card race. Four games later, they departed the Charm City having accomplished just that. Toronto created...
MLB
Lindor, Mets keeping stretch run in perspective
MIAMI -- Skids happen. The Mets are going through one right now; but it’s not time to hit the panic button. As shortstop Francisco Lindor said, “It's baseball. You know you're going to win some [and] you're going to lose some.”. New York was on the losing end...
MLB
Why WS title would be unprecedented for Yankees
Earlier this season, the Yankees were not only considered the World Series favorites, but they looked like they could break the all-time wins record (116 by the 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners). Now, New York is fighting to maintain its shrinking lead in the American League East. The Yanks entered...
MLB
Up-and-down Yankees need one final push down stretch
No one believes the Yankees are really as bad as they’ve been since the All-Star break, a team that was one of the very best in baseball looking record-wise like one of the very worst. The Yankees might not get to 100 wins, which seemed like a lock when they were 64-28. But we are about to find out over the rest of September and then into the first week of October just how good the ’22 Yankees really are, and not just against the Minnesota Twins.
MLB
These pitcher-catcher batteries have had historic lifespans
In baseball, the relationship between a pitcher and a catcher is one of the most important aspects of the game. Some, like Tyler Gilbert and Daulton Varsho, find a rhythm immediately, but ultimately, the ones who stick together the longest are often the most successful. The most memorable battery of the 21st century has been together for the better part of 15 years in St. Louis in Cardinals’ righty Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina.
MLB
LeMahieu on IL for toe injury: 'It's clearly compromised him'
NEW YORK -- DJ LeMahieu’s power was largely absent in the second half as he attempted to grind through an injury to his second right big toe, an issue that finally sent the Yankees infielder to the club’s crowded injured list on Thursday. The move to place LeMahieu...
MLB
'Whatever it takes': Cole, IKF fuel DH sweep
NEW YORK -- The conversation took place after the sixth inning on Wednesday, when Gerrit Cole had already pumped more than 100 pitches toward the strike zone, signs of fatigue having set off blinking yellow caution lights in the dugout. The Yankees’ ace was asked if he could continue, and he nodded, telling manager Aaron Boone: “Whatever you need.”
MLB
Braves, Mets headed toward epic showdown
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Buckle up and enjoy as the Braves and Mets battle like it’s 1999. After losing sole possession of first place for the first...
MLB
Here's each team's hottest pitching prospect
The months of August and September can be rough on Minor League pitchers. Many are reaching their innings caps and/or pushing the limits of their career-high workloads, leading to some rougher results. Key words there: can be. The possibility of a late-season slowdown only makes those pitchers who do dominate...
MLB・
MLB
'It's time': Wander's impactful return helps Rays gain on Yanks
NEW YORK -- Wander Franco stood in front of his locker in the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon and delivered a declaration: “It’s time.”. Franco, who spent the past two months on the 10-day injured list after undergoing surgery on the fractured hamate bone in his right wrist, was activated ahead of a pivotal three-game series against the Yankees.
MLB
'Whirlwind of emotions' for Jung ahead of debut
ARLINGTON -- Josh Jung recalls entering Minor League camp back in February on a high. The Rangers’ top prospect, Jung had a chance to compete to be the club’s Opening Day third baseman and play alongside Texas’ newly-signed middle infield duo of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Instead, Jung injured his left shoulder weightlifting before the big leaguers even made it to Arizona and had to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum, delaying his potential debut.
