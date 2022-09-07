Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
Fine Dining Steakhouse Coming To Uptown Charlotte
I’m always on the lookout for a new culinary adventure. This one sounds like fun. STK Steakhouse signed a lease for a 7000 square-foot restaurant at 201 S. College St. in uptown Charlotte. The space was formerly home to Carolina Ale House. What to expect from STK? A traditional steakhouse, featuring a chic lounge and even an in-house DJ. The idea behind the design urges diners to interact and mingle, while enjoying top-notch food and high-quality service. STK is a nationwide franchise. Here’s a look inside the one in Scottsdale, Arizona.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Having the State’s Largest Garage Sale
Are you a fan of garage sales? Well, South Carolina is gearing up to have their largest garage sale Saturday, September 10, 2022. The South Carolina garage sale is making its return in Myrtle Beach at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission is FREE and it is your chance to find some great hidden gems to add to your home.
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
country1037fm.com
Charlotte North Carolina Heart Walk October 1, 2022
The American Heart Association is the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health. To register, visit www.charlotteheartwalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. Those walking on Heart Walk or on a path of their own, can follow the festivities through the event hashtag, #CLTHeartWalk.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte North Carolina is Hosting Prison Summit 10-19 to 10-22
The National Summit on Mass Incarceration has provided strategic training and resource development for persons working to improve the lives of our family members after incarceration. Click here to learn more. Francene Marie interviews Dr. Madeline McClenney about the national conference. Dr. Madeline is a prison abolitionist and an ordained Baptist minister with over twenty-five years of experience serving the church and our community. Please register for the the 2022 Prison Summit at Prisonsummit.com. Workshops being on Wednesday October 19th, and on Saturday they will have a free session to attend.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot
Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
Thousands of classic and ‘famous’ cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair
The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.
‘Legal in NC’: Abortion billboard seen along I-77 in SC
The group behind the billboard is the Charlotte-based reproductive rights coalition. The group works to serve and protect people who need reproductive health-related services.
Mary J. Blige Bringing Tour to Charlotte This Month
Mary J. Blige is bringing her Good Morning Gorgeous tour to Charlotte this month.
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $439,900
THIS IS IT! This well maintained craftsman style home is ready and waiting for you! Located in the highly desirable community of Parkmont, you are only minutes from everything Mooresville and Lake Norman has to offer. This 4BR/2.5 Bath home is highlighted by an open floor plan w/ wood style flooring throughout the main living areas, SS Frigidaire Appliances in kitchen, granite countertops, sizable primary en-suite as well as an oversized private back yard that backs up to Cornelius Road Park! You are only steps away from disc golf, tennis, the dog park and amenities galore. Upstairs features 3 addt'l bedrooms and loft that provides plenty of layout options! Community offers a playground w/ sidewalks, street lights and tons of privacy- all conveniently tucked within Mooresville. Highly rated schools, restaurants, grocery store, fitness, & shops all within a few minutes drive. Come tour this wonderful home today and you will not be disappointed!
Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
North Carolina Man Scores 'Hard To Beat' Prize In New Lottery Game
"I always like buying the new tickets when they come out."
WBTV
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
WBTV
First Alert: Rainfall could be heavy at times this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday will be the highest chance for rain, with off and on rain throughout the day. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times, which could lead to some localized flooding issues. Sunday’s forecast has trended drier, with scattered rain and a few storms at times.
Statesville Record & Landmark
5 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $322,940
Land plus BRAND NEW construction in Highland Place community located in Mocksville! This 4-5 bedroom 3 full bathroom home with over 2500 square feet is a very rare gem with one bedroom / flex room and full bathroom on the main level providing the perfect arrangement for guests or live in parents! Working from home is a breeze in the main level office and the MASSIVE Island is just waiting for you and your family gatherings! Bells and whistles such as granite tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl floors throughout the main level is just the beginning! Upstairs you'll find a large (& I mean LARGE) Primary bedroom w/en suite with not one but TWO WALK IN CLOSETS! Loft area for movie nights, 3 additional spacious bedrooms & laundry completes the upper level. But let's talk about the location, Highland Place is mere minutes to the expressway, Wal-Mart & restaurants! Feel like you're away from it all without being away from it all- WELCOME HOME! USDA area.
WBTV
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 10 minutes ago. WBTV went to Big Ben Pub, a local English bar and restaurant to talk...
WBTV
Kannapolis Fire Department introduces Community Connect
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department encourages the public to sign up for the new Community Connect Program. This free program allows residents and business owners to share valuable information that may be needed by firefighters in the case of an emergency. The public can register their information online.
Taylorsville Times
Jay Mayes: music promoter, manager, and barber, too
It’s a story of second chances and helping the next generation. That’s the story of Taylorsville native Jay Mayes, 49, who is a barber as well as a music promoter and manager for several artists. Jay, like his father before him, cuts hair. He is the son of...
