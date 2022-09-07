Monday, August 29, 2022 to Monday, September 5, 2022. (Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 29, 2022, through Monday, September 5, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 64 firearms in the District of Columbia.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO