New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back

Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
Community Outreach, Impact Pasadena and Altadena “A Day of Acts of Kindness…”

This Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community churches and several organizations are coming together to offer expressions of love, care, kindness, and compassion. These expressions will be presented through distributions of food boxes and groceries, bottled water stations, toiletries, clothing, coffee stations, fresh produce boxes, health screenings, coffee stations, mental health support, physical activities, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers, art and painting activities for children, Voter Registration, and several staff from the Pasadena Health Department.
We Get Letters | Special Education and PUSD: Correcting Some Misinformation

I must write to correct some misinformation in the recent Op/Ed by School Board Candidate Pat Amsbry, which appeared in. Mr. Amsbry, writing about an experience of 20 years ago, stated: “We researched all of the PUSD schools and made three attempts to lottery into a PUSD school for our son who was in first grade at the time and who needed an individual education plan (IEP). We were rejected all three times. Private school was the only option to accommodate our son’s special needs.” He declares “The PUSD option failed us.” The implication here is that one must “win a lottery” to become a PUSD student.
The Hauntington Breakfast is on Saturday, October 22

All Huntington Middle School (HMS) students and families are cordially invited to the Hauntington Breakfast on Saturday, October 22, 2022 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m!. The Disney Villains are coming! This fun filled morning will include a yummy pancake breakfast, exciting rides, attractions, and performances for all of our HMS students and families to enjoy. Proceeds from this PTA fundraiser directly benefit the children of Huntington Middle School.
Maranatha’s TILE Lab Prepared to Spark Even Greater Creativity

Maranatha High School’s TILE Lab (Technology Integration Learning Environment) is geared up for an amazing school year! Miguel Almena, the school’s TILE Lab Coordinator, remarked, “We are very excited for what God has for us all this year, and we are excited to announce our new iMac Lab refresh! Inspired by the best of Apple. Transformed by the M1 chip. With this new upgrade, our students are able to work efficiently and produce best-in-class projects in record time.”
Results From 2022 Los Angeles County Homeless Count Set for Release

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is scheduled to release the results of its 2022 Greater Los Angeles Point-in-Time Homeless Count Thursday. Pasadena’s homeless count was released earlier, in May. The County’s count, which took place from Feb. 22-24, is an annual, mandated means for LAHSA to obtain an...
100 Years of Faith and Education

One of the oldest schools in the San Gabriel Valley is celebrating ten decades of education. Sierra Madre’s TK-8th grade St. Rita School, a part of St. Rita’s Catholic Parish, first opened its Baldwin Avenue campus back on September 10, 1922. A local congregation of The Sisters of...
Exploring Pasadena: The Original Busch Gardens Illustrated Presentation and Book Signing with Historian, Author Michael Logan

The Pasadena Museum of History (PMH) hosts historian and author Michael Logan, author of “Exploring Pasadena: The Original Busch Gardens,” in a presentation and book signing event on Friday, Sept. 30, starting at 7 p.m. Adolphus Busch, president of the Anheuser Busch Brewing Association, started the spectacular Busch...
In Pasadena, A Royalist Mourns the Passing of Queen Elizabeth

Early Thursday morning as news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II reached around the world, Edmund Fry, longtime owner with his wife Mary of Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena, began to notice delivery truck drivers and motorists passing his shop were honking and waving in support as they drove by.
Popular Tequila Tasting Event Returns to El Portal Restaurant

Let the better times pour! A sorely missed and popular event has returned to Pasadena’s El Portal restaurant. The restaurant’s now 22nd annual “Tequila Tasting” — which took a three-year siesta during the pandemic — sprang to life again on Thursday as more than a hundred thronged El Portal’s patio to sample tequila blends crafted by more than 30 makers, distributors and producers of the cactus-based beverage.
We Get Letters: Who Would Have Thought “Red Lines” Could Do So Much Damage?

I’ve lived in Pasadena for many years and have often wondered why disparity in some Pasadena residential neighborhoods never seems to change. Today, I am shining the light on the injustice called “redlining” not to bring a cloud to our great City but to expose it’s much more sinister “ripple effect.” History confirms that the deliberate and racist actions of the Pasadena Improvement Association, key Pasadena civic leaders and homeowners had and is still having a ripple effect on Pasadena residents, especially people of color.
Two Candidates Turn in Required Papers for District 3 Seat Consideration

Two candidates have turned in the required paperwork for the vacant District 3 seat and one of them has qualified. Pastor Lucious Smith has turned in the required paperwork, paid the fees and qualified to appear before the City Council to make his case to become the next City Councilmember to represent District 3.
