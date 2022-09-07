Read full article on original website
Mom Shares How Her Toddler's Creepy Doll Scored Her Whole Family Special Perks at Disney World
A Florida mom has gone viral for her hilarious story about how her daughter's desire to own a scary doll made for an unexpectedly special family experience. Brittany Beard shared a Facebook post explaining how her 3-year-old daughter, Briar, came to own a horror doll that she brought with her on a recent family trip to Disney World.
WDW News Today
New The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want your pet to rest in peace, you’re in luck! A new pet bed inspired by The Haunted Mansion has arrived at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pet Bed – $59.99...
goodmorningamerica.com
Patrick Starrr teams up with Disney to create magical ONE/SIZE 'Fantasia' collection
If you love makeup as much as you love Disney, there's a brand new collection that may be right up your alley. ONE/SIZE, the cosmetics company dreamt up by famed beauty YouTuber Patrick Starrr, has partnered with Disney to create a magical new makeup line. This whimsical collection includes a...
Inside Robert Schwartzman’s Utopia: U.S. Distributor Gears Up for Next Chapter
Robert Schwartzman is part of one of Hollywood’s great filmmaking dynasties, but when he ventured into directing himself, he discovered that the world of distribution for up-and-coming filmmakers was broken. The multihyphenate, who is Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew, has acted in movies like “The Princess Diaries” — where he played Anne Hathaway’s love interest Michael Moscovitz in what became her breakout movie — and has fronted the rock band Rooney since 1999. In recent years, however, Schwartzman has become more ensconced in the family business, directing indie features such as “The Unicorn,” “Dreamland” and “The Argument.” “I felt a frustration that certain...
WDW News Today
Mickey and Minnie Debut New 100 Years of Disney Costumes
Mickey and Minnie debuted new costumes for the 100th celebration of the Walt Disney Company at D23 Expo 2022 today. The costumes are sparkling silver and royal blue. Minnie wears a layered dress, while Mickey wears a suit with tails. Mickey’s coat and the outer layer of Minnie’s dress have...
WDW News Today
New Entrance With Giant Character Statues Coming to Toy Story Playland at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris
As part of the expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, a new entrance to Toy Story Playland will feature the same giant character statues as other Toy Story Lands around the world. Statues of Jessie and Woody are depicted in concept art currently on display at D23...
SFGate
TikTok Famous Cosmetics Company Faces Backlash Over Harry Potter Collab
Colourpop Cosmetics is under heavy fire after creating a Harry Potter-themed makeup collection. The brand has received intense criticism from fans calling the collaboration not a celebration of the famed magical world, but support for its heavily criticized author J.K Rowling. One of the biggest online beauty brands, Colourpop is...
WDW News Today
Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Gadget Coaster Coming to Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland
With the reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown fully underway, we get our first look at the project’s final form from the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. We have several new updates on the project as seen in a scale model on display on the showfloor. We’ve seen a couple of new restaurants planned for the land and now, let’s take a look at one of the returning attractions.
Brie Larson talks Disney+ projects, getting her own roller coaster on 'Kimmel'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Brie Larson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about some upcoming projects on Disney+, and also spoke about her wild Captain Marvel roller coaster experience in Paris. The actress went on the show Wednesday to talk with Kimmel about two different Disney+ features. The first,...
Disney announces new animated movie Wish – and it's about the famous star
A brand new Disney film titled Wish is on the way, as revealed at D23 2022. The film will focus on the star that Disney characters have wished upon through the years – yes, the one of "When You Wish Upon a Star" fame. The film focuses on main...
WDW News Today
Child Runs Onto Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade Float in the Magic Kingdom
Video captured a child running onto a moving float from Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade in the Magic Kingdom. The video, which was posted to the Walt Disney World Reddit channel, shows the child running up the steps to see Pluto. A parade performer quickly scooped up the child and deposited them onto the sidewalk in the Town Square section of Main Street, U.S.A. As of the writing of this article, it’s unclear as to whether any further action was taken, though the matter seems to have been handled with little incident.
